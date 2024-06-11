Top 3 Clemson men's basketball players to watch out for in 2024 season ft. Chase Hunter 

Brad Brownell's Clemson men's basketball team had a decent season in 2023-24, making it to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time since 1980. The Tigers concluded the season with 24 wins and 12 losses, including an 11-9 performance in the ACC. They finished fifth in the conference ranking.

Brownell has now shifted his focus toward the approaching new campaign and building the team on last season's success. However, several key contributors have left the Tigers in preseason, including their No.1 player PJ Hall, guard Joseph Girard III, RJ Godfrey and forward Bas Leyte.

As Brownell prepares for his 15th season at Clemson, he brought four new transfers and three freshmen to pair with the returning players.

Here's a closer look at three players to keep an eye on next season.

Top 3 Clemson men's basketball players to keep an eye on in 2024 season

#3. Viktor Lakhin

Viktor Lakhin is a 6-foot-9 center who joined Clemson men's basketball in the 2024 portal from Cincinnati. Lakhin declared that he would enter the portal on April 2, and by the 17th, he had already signed with the Tigers.

The four-year veteran at the Bearcats has one more year of college eligibility. Given his experience and skills, he is guaranteed to start for Brownell's team next season.

Lakhin averaged 9.2 points while shooting at 50.2% and grabbed 6.0 rebounds for the Bearcats last season. He experienced his most successful year in 2022-23, achieving career highs in 11.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 1.4 bpg.

#2. Ian Schieffelin

Ian Schieffelin will lead the dressing room alongside Chase Hunter. Following the departure of Hall and Girard, he will also take on a certain responsibility.

Schieffelin, the ACC's most improved player, will continue to start for Clemson with Chauncey Wiggins also entering the starting lineup.

His progress can be seen from his stats over three years. As a freshman, he averaged 3.1 ppg, which rose to 5.5 ppg in his sophomore season, and further to 10.1 ppg last season.

#1. Chase Hunter

Chase Hunter will be the most experienced player in Clemson men's basketball roster. He withdrew his name from the 2024 NBA draft and returned to the Tigers for his final season.

His return is a great boost and a sigh of relief for Brownell, as he will be of great help in developing young talents:

"Chase just was outstanding in the tournament — played as well as he's ever played at Clemson," Brownell said.

Hunter averaged 12.9 ppg, grabbed 2.6 rpg and 3.2 apg in 36 games last season.

