Top 3 NBA draft destinations for the Nigerian big man James Nnaji: Feat. Portland, Golden State, and San Antonio

James Nnaji has never set foot in the United States, but that’s about to change. Nnaji didn’t grow up dreaming of playing in the NBA. He didn’t even pick up a basketball until 2017. Six years later, however, he is a projected first-round pick in the NBA draft.

Nnaji is a 6-foot-11 forward who plays with a relentless motor and a knack for rebounding. He has made the most of his limited minutes and has shined when he started. He has averaged 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in nine games for Barcelona.

He said he realized he had a future in basketball after competing in some tournaments, and said,

“I can actually play! I’m not just the tall guy running on the court. I can actually play.”

Three teams that could take a chance on James Nnaji

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a rare opportunity to land a game-changer with the third pick in the 2023 NBA draft. They already have a star-studded backcourt in Damian Lillard and Anthony Simons, who can score from anywhere and create opportunities for others.

However, they also have a glaring hole in the frontcourt, especially at the center spot. Jusuf Nurkic has been their main option, but he has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency. That’s why the Blazers should target James Nnaji.

Nnaji would provide the Blazers with a young and versatile center who can sprint the floor, alter shots, and finish with force.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors own the 19th pick in the draft. The Warriors are still a powerhouse with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but they also need to inject some youth and size into their roster.

The Warriors have been missing a dependable center, and they have resorted to small-ball lineups or veterans like Kevon Looney.

James Nnaji could be a gem for the Warriors at 19, as he would suit their system and culture. Nnaji would also excel in the Warriors’ up-tempo and ball-sharing offense. He could sprint the floor, set screens, and catch lobs from Curry and Thompson.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have some promising young guards in Dejounte Murray, Devonte Graham, and Keldon Johnson, but they also have a glaring hole at center. Khem Birch is a reliable defender, but he doesn’t offer much on the other end of the floor.

That’s why James Nnaji could be a perfect fit for the Spurs at 33. He has the athleticism and motor that the Spurs’ frontcourt lacks. He would thrive under Gregg Popovich, who has a knack for molding international players and bringing out their best.

James Nnaji is a name to watch in the 2023 NBA draft, as he could be a difference-maker for any team that selects him.

