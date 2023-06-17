Top 3 NBA draft destinations for the sweet shooting Brandin Podziemski: Feat. Golden State, Clippers, and OKC

Teams were immensely impressed by Brandin Podziemski during the pre-draft workouts and the NBA Combine, according to ESPN. He has been described as a bull terrier once he steps on the court.

It helps that he can shoot with the best of his class, an aspect that puts his skills at a premium. The intrigue around Brandin Podziemski stems from the fact that he seems to have no ceiling when it comes to improvements.

He was a four-star prospect before joining Illinois University and had a torrid in his first season, where he averaged 1.4 points a game. He backed himself, entered the transfer portal and settled at Santa Clara. His production jumped to 19.9 points per game, 3.7 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

The potential upside for NBA teams is huge when it comes to Brandin. He can shoot effortlessly off the dribble and off the catch even when being smothered by a defender. He has been linked to several notable teams, including Kawhi Leonard's L.A Clippers and Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Brandin's draft projections

Brandin is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard with some of the best shooting in the 2023 NBA draft. His shooting from beyond the arc is his best asset, although he has shown signs of being a facilitator as well.

The OKC Thunder have been touted as a potential destination as they need another 3-point threat in the team. He has been mocked to go as a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick.

If he goes early in the second, the Clippers who hold the 43rd pick could take a look at him as an option to complement Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Lastly, the Golden State Warriors might pick the wildcard if he indeed has risen through the ranks. He would fit right in with the shooters on the team, including Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and, of course, Steph Curry.

Where does his value lie?

Brandon's shooting from deep is well refined, standing at 43.5%, even as a volume shooter, and that is a skill that stands him in good stead for this year's draft. He has a good handle on the ball and one of the most fluid releases among this year's prospects.

He is an old school scrapper on the defensive side of things and can defend multiple positions. His athletic ability and size make him a tough customer for opponents and his speed ensures that he can keep up during defensive phases.

