NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors can land Karl-Anthony Towns in blockbuster trade

It was clear in the first round of the playoffs that Anthony Edwards is the main man for the Minnesota Timberwolves, not Karl-Anthony Towns. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Golden State Warriors could acquire Towns from the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a trade between the Warriors and Timberwolves. Golden State receive Towns in exchange for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and No. 19 pick in this year's NBA draft.

"Adding him to Golden State's motion offense might send it into overdrive," Buckley wrote. "He's a really good shooter, but maybe history's best shooting big man. He can also keep things moving as a passer or toy with smaller defenders in the post."

The Golden State Warriors are expected to have major changes in the offseason. Draymond Green could opt out of his contract and become a free agent. Jonathan Kuminga has already been garnering interest around the NBA, while Jordan Poole recently made some questionable comments about Green.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted after getting eliminated by the LA Lakers that their locker room was affected by Green's punch on Poole. If Golden State are letting the former Defensive Player of the Year walk for nothing, it might not be far fetched to think they could trade Poole.

Karl-Anthony Towns bring a lot to the table for the Warriors. He'll be the best scoring option after Steph Curry, who will be 35 years old next year. Towns might not bring a lot defensively, but it gives Golden State a big man who can score and hit 3-point shots.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumors. The Timberwolves have not indicated that they are trading Towns. His partnership with Rudy Gobert down the middle didn't work, but they also didn't have a lot of time together due to Towns' injury.

But one thing is sure for the Timberwolves. They will have to start surrounding Anthony Edwards with a winning roster. Edwards had a coming out party in the first round of the playoffs. He averaged 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks in five games.

Knicks, two more teams interested in Karl-Anthony Towns

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks are looking to improve their roster that fell short in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat.

Towns could be a hot commodity in the trade market this summer. Deveney also noted that teams such as Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers could show some interest with the three-time All-Star.

