"Get LeBron James to stop shooting the damn ball" - Stephen A. Smith blast Lakers superstar for taking too many 3-point shots

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was very critical of LeBron James' shot selection in the LA Lakers' Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Smith wants "The King" to stop taking too many 3-point shots, especially in the fourth quarter.

The NBA Countdown crew of Smith, Mike Greenberg, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Smith discussed what went wrong for the Lakers in their 108-103 defeat. The eccentric Smith pointed out James' struggles from beyond the arc as one of the reasons for their loss.

"Get LeBron James to stop shooting the damn ball, particularly from 3-point range and even worse in the fourth quarter," Smith said. "He came into this Game 2 25.0% from 3-point range. He shot 0-for-6 tonight from 3-point range. He's 1-for-17 in the fourth quarter on threes throughout the playoffs coming into this game.

"I mean, damn! Just recognize the fact that it ain't there. Take it to the hole, go to the basket. Outside of that, get Anthony Davis more involved."

LeBron James has been good in this year's NBA playoffs, averaging 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 14 games played. However, James has been atrocious from beyond the arc, shooting just 23.3% following his 0-for-6 terrible night in Game 2.

"The King" is 21-for-90 from 3-point range in the postseason and just 1-for-20 in the fourth quarter. In the LA Lakers' loss on Thursday, James was 0-for-3 from threes in the final period and all of those three attempts were out of rhythm.

The Lakers will have to hope that James improves his 3-point shooting for Game 3. He should also drive more to the basket or even start backing down in the paint. He's no longer the player he once was, but is still stronger than most players on the Nuggets.

Austin Reaves not bothered by LeBron James' shot selection

LeBron James and Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves was asked by reporters after the game about LeBron James' shooting woes. Reaves is unbothered by James' struggles and won't question his shot selection.

"Let him shoot all he wants, it's LeBron James," Reaves said. "I don't think anybody bats an eye when he shoots a shot or questions his shot. We want him taking what he feels comfortable with just because he's a winning basketball player for his whole career. That's all he wants to do, he wants to win."

Unlike "The King," Reaves has been lights out from beyond the arc for the LA Lakers in the playoffs. He's 35-for-81 from threes, shooting at 43/2%. He's also one of the breakout players of the postseason, which means he's earned himself a nice payday in the summer.

