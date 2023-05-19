"Greatest guard playoff riser in the modern NBA" - Nuggets fans salute Jamal Murray for 4th quarter explosion that gives Denver a 2-0 lead

Jamal Murray put on quite a performance in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Murray struggled in the first half, but came alive in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets get a 2-0 lead over the LA Lakers.

Murray finished the game with 37 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. He scored 23 points in the final period as the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 108-103. He shot 11-for-24 from the field, including 6-for-14 from beyond the arc. He also made several clutch free throws towards the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic posted another triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Jokic also had three steals, while Michael Porter Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets fans went crazy as their team is now two wins away from their first ever NBA Finals appearance. They praised Jamal Murray for rising to the occassion, considering he missed the past two playoffs after his coming out party in the NBA bubble in 2020.

One fan even proclaimed:

"Greatest guard playoff riser in the modern NBA."

Here are other reactions to Murray's Game 2 performance:

Lakeshow @Lakeshow27 @TheHoopCentral How were the lakers able to disrupt curry but not Jamal? I know he’s good but still @TheHoopCentral How were the lakers able to disrupt curry but not Jamal? I know he’s good but still

HoopersBeT @BBTrashtalker @TheHoopCentral Underated asf ,nobody In the playoffs could match Devin booker and kds energy but yet they won the suns. Jokic and Murray are the best duo rn @TheHoopCentral Underated asf ,nobody In the playoffs could match Devin booker and kds energy but yet they won the suns. Jokic and Murray are the best duo rn

Judith Chapman @JudithChapman2 @TheHoopCentral Jamal was a whirling dervish tonight, a magical genie granting Denver's wish to win! @TheHoopCentral Jamal was a whirling dervish tonight, a magical genie granting Denver's wish to win!

Eden ✝️🏳️‍⚧️ @SollusM @TheHoopCentral I was rooting for LA, but yeah you gotta respect that 4th quarter performance @TheHoopCentral I was rooting for LA, but yeah you gotta respect that 4th quarter performance

Jamal Murray has simply been fantastic for the Denver Nuggets in this year's playoffs. He's posting better numbers than his previous stint in the offseason three years ago. He's averaging 27.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Murray is also shooting 47.1% from the field, 40.8% from beyond the arc and 91.7% from the free throw line. If the Nuggets want to really make it to the NBA Finals, Murray will have to continue doing what he's doing and Nikola Jokic will take care of the rest.

Also Read: "I don't even know who that is" - LA Lakers fans destroy Jeremy Sochan for calling out LeBron James for flopping

Jamal Murray reacts to Nuggets' win in Game 2

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray was visibly exhausted after the Denver Nuggets' 108-103 win over the LA Lakers in Game 2. Murray played the entire second half, while still recovering from a non-COVID illness.

The 26-year-old guard reacted to his performance and the Nuggets' huge victory that gave them a 2-0 lead heading into Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

"Even when they went on runs we were able to adjust mid-game and make the necessary adjustments, so I thought we did a good job executing," Murray said. "I feel better we won. A win is a win, so I'm good after this.

"Just locking in. I missed some really good looks in the first half, my team told me to keep shooting, I was getting the looks I wanted. We knew they were gonna fall, so the good thing is I didn't stop shooting." (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Also Read: "You can’t play defense anymore?"- LA Lakers fans are fuming over a flagrant one call on D'Angelo Russell

Poll : 0 votes