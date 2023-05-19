"You can’t play defense anymore?"- LA Lakers fans are fuming over a flagrant one call on D'Angelo Russell

LA Lakers fans are upset about a flagrant foul call on D'Angelo Russell early in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Russell made a hard foul on Jamal Murray, with the referees assessing a flarant foul one on the Lakers guard.

With about three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Dennis Schroder tried to make a pass to Lonnie Walker IV. However, Christian Braun got a hand on it and Jamal Murray recovered the ball for the fastbreak.

Russell got back on defense and tried to block Murray's layup attempt. He was unable to block the shot, instead hit the Denver Nuggets guard's face and body. Officials reviewed the play and called Russell for a flagrant foul.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After D'Angelo Russell was called for the flagrant foul, LeBron James was one of many who were confused by the assessment. L A Lakers fans on Twitter quickly reacted to the seemingly normal foul by Russell.

One fan even said:

"You can't play defense anymore?"

Here are other reactions to Russell's flagrant foul on Murray:

OddsJam @OddsJam @BleacherReport No. That is so soft especially for playoff basketball @BleacherReport No. That is so soft especially for playoff basketball

Myricle @Myricle88 @BleacherReport That was a good basketball foul wasn’t a flagrant @BleacherReport That was a good basketball foul wasn’t a flagrant

Bucketsquad @BucketSQD @BleacherReport What happened to the game I love @BleacherReport What happened to the game I love

ENags @Enags11 @BleacherReport I’ve been fouled harder at the YMCA @BleacherReport I’ve been fouled harder at the YMCA

JT @JTP1211 @BleacherReport He touched the ball first aiming for the ball cuz Murray extended his arm out more. Should not be a flagrant foul and I know this more than the referee in the nba that gets paid $200k. The wind-up on the elbow to the head has nothing to do since DLo touched the ball first. @BleacherReport He touched the ball first aiming for the ball cuz Murray extended his arm out more. Should not be a flagrant foul and I know this more than the referee in the nba that gets paid $200k. The wind-up on the elbow to the head has nothing to do since DLo touched the ball first.

Kratos_337 @Kratos_337 @BleacherReport This is why people think today's nba is soft. There is no way that should've been called a flagrant 1 @BleacherReport This is why people think today's nba is soft. There is no way that should've been called a flagrant 1

Flagrant foul calls have been rampant in the regular season, but there have been some questionable ones in this postseason. Draymond Green and James Harden have been ejected due to flagrant foul 2 calls, while Joel Embiid seemingly commit a flagrant foul 2 but the referees deemed it as a penalty 1.

Also Read: "That man clearly has his dad genes when it comes to clutch" - Jimmy Butler Michael Jordan DNA claim erupts post Game 1 performance

D'Angelo Russell set to become a free agent this summer

D'Angelo Russell of the LA Lakers

D'Angelo Russell is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The LA Lakers acquired Russell at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a 3-team deal that also involved the Utah Jazz.

Russell played great for the Lakers down the stretch, averaging 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 17 games. He shot 48.4% from the field, 41.4% from beyond the arc and 73.5% from the free throw line. He was one of the reasons why the Lakers made it to the play-in tournament and the playoffs.

However, Russell has not be as good in the postseason. He's being outperformed by Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder. Still, he's averaging 15.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the playoffs. He's shooting 44.0% from the field, including 33.3% from the 3-point territory.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported back in late February that the Lakers are interested in bringing back Russell. The only problem for the Lakers is Reaves is also an impending free agent. They might have to make a hard decision regarding their roster next season.

Also Read: "Flexing the same guns used in school shootings" - Pictures of Chris Kaman posing with guns spark Ja Morant double standards claim

Poll : 0 votes