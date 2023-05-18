"Flexing the same guns used in school shootings" - Pictures of Chris Kaman posing with guns spark Ja Morant double standards claim

The NBA is currently investigating Ja Morant's latest gun-related video incident over the weekend. Morant is facing a lengthy suspension, considering he's already served eight games back in March for the offense. However, it seems like there's a growing number of people who continues to defend the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.

One of those people is former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who posted an image of felloe ex-NBA player Chris Kaman holding guns when he was still active in the league. Jackson captioned the post:

"It's cool when they do it it's a prob when I do it. Wrong is wrong but hey if u 23 rich and black u DEAD WRONG."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen Jackson's take has divided social media, with some fans questioning why the NBA didn't punish Chris Kaman back then. The pictures of Kaman holding the guns were taken in 2012, 2013, and 2016.

One fan even said:

"Where is the outrage for this basketball player? How about you unsuspend Ja Morant or you need to put Chris Kaman through the same consequences times 3 since he was posted up online 3 times flexing the same guns used at school shootings."

Ms.Gizile @MsGizile @memgrizz @ShannonSharpe @NBA @NRA

Where is the outrage for this Basketball player??? How about you un-suspend Where is the outrage for this Basketball player??? How about you un-suspend @JaMorant or you need to put @ChrisKaman through the same consequences times 3 since he was posted up online 3 times flexing the same guns used at school shootings @memgrizz @ShannonSharpe @NBA @NRA Where is the outrage for this Basketball player??? How about you un-suspend @JaMorant or you need to put @ChrisKaman through the same consequences times 3 since he was posted up online 3 times flexing the same guns used at school shootings‼️ https://t.co/TZHrft3r84

Here are other fans asking the same question why Kaman was not punished back then:

Nick @NickAsolas Here’s former NBA player Chris Kaman. Why wasn’t he suspended for posing with guns but Ja Morant was? I can’t quite put my finger on it. Here’s former NBA player Chris Kaman. Why wasn’t he suspended for posing with guns but Ja Morant was? I can’t quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/w7LhhywSbl

Mayakaahla Yasharahla @mmckoyis Why was Clippers Center and multiple time All Star Chris Kaman never suspended for posting guns but Ja Morant is? I wanna understand the difference Why was Clippers Center and multiple time All Star Chris Kaman never suspended for posting guns but Ja Morant is? I wanna understand the difference https://t.co/IMwYAU635k

FMVOHNNY @vohnnyb they suspended Ja but Chris Kaman was on the Clippers doin shit like this they suspended Ja but Chris Kaman was on the Clippers doin shit like this https://t.co/QrQT2Auj2c

On the other hand, there were fans who defended the NBA and Kaman since he was at the comfort of his own home in the pictures. He was also in a gun store at the of the images, while Morant was drunk in a strip club and on a vehicle when he brandished his gun.

Another reason why the league and the Memphis Grizzlies are punishing Morant is because he's seen as the next face of the NBA. Unlike Kaman, who was a one-time All-Star, and a primary role player during his career. Morant's also under a $200 million contract with a policy on guns.

Here are some reactions to people explaining the difference between the Kaman and Morant situation:

500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay



2. He isn’t the player the league is angling to make the face of the league once LeBron and Steph retire.



3. Not one kid has ever wanted to be like Chris Kaman. i. adan @Imman_Adan @Kameron_Hay What point am I missing. Why is this okay @Kameron_Hay What point am I missing. Why is this okay https://t.co/l75gePrRAP 1. He’s at a gun store and in his own home it appears. Not waving the gun recklessly in a car while driving.2. He isn’t the player the league is angling to make the face of the league once LeBron and Steph retire.3. Not one kid has ever wanted to be like Chris Kaman. twitter.com/imman_adan/sta… 1. He’s at a gun store and in his own home it appears. Not waving the gun recklessly in a car while driving.2. He isn’t the player the league is angling to make the face of the league once LeBron and Steph retire.3. Not one kid has ever wanted to be like Chris Kaman. twitter.com/imman_adan/sta…

Tem @Temistry I’m sorry but comparing fucking Chris Kaman to the Ja situation is stupid. We try too hard to justify shit. I’m sorry but comparing fucking Chris Kaman to the Ja situation is stupid. We try too hard to justify shit. https://t.co/S3u2Tf9VXM

Spank Horton @SpankHorton Stack comparing Chris Kaman pics of him holding guns while he was playing in the nba why he wasn’t suspended 🤦🏿‍♂️I’m off this topic my ppl always gonna be lost the blind leading the blind Stack comparing Chris Kaman pics of him holding guns while he was playing in the nba why he wasn’t suspended 🤦🏿‍♂️I’m off this topic my ppl always gonna be lost the blind leading the blind

 Brandon  @Showtime_Beezy SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Stephen Jackson defends Ja Morant Stephen Jackson defends Ja Morant https://t.co/vSqpHZeD11 The Lack of accountability & self awareness in this whole situation is ridiculous Dawg. Chris Kaman is not Ja Morant. He’s not a 200+ million dollar player and a face of the league and other huge brands lol. We gotta stop this shit twitter.com/saycheesedgtl/… The Lack of accountability & self awareness in this whole situation is ridiculous Dawg. Chris Kaman is not Ja Morant. He’s not a 200+ million dollar player and a face of the league and other huge brands lol. We gotta stop this shit twitter.com/saycheesedgtl/…

500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay I’m not defending Chris Kaman. I don’t give af about him. But y’all are too dumb to realize that Ja is held to a higher standard. Y’all want him to get away with dumb shit that will only hurt his pockets. Y’all also need to learn what coon means. twitter.com/mr_koach_carte… I’m not defending Chris Kaman. I don’t give af about him. But y’all are too dumb to realize that Ja is held to a higher standard. Y’all want him to get away with dumb shit that will only hurt his pockets. Y’all also need to learn what coon means. twitter.com/mr_koach_carte…

Also Read: How long has Gregg Popovich been San Antonio Spurs head coach? Finding out more about his legendary career

Stephen Jackson calls Ja Morant a 'moron'

Stephen Jackson and Ja Morant

Even though Stephen Jackson defended Ja Morant for his latest gun-related incident, he also criticized the young NBA star. In an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Jackson called out Morant for doing something stupid and noted that his parents, Tee and Jamie Morant, should be ashamed.

"All the people like me that was taking up for him that said it was a mistake," Jackson said. "He's a young kid, we can't go to bat for him this time. This was the dumbest thing he could've done. This is a moron move. His parents should be embarrassed. His friends around him wasn't his friends."

Also Read: "I'm trying to win a ring ASAP" - Victor Wembanyama makes bold statement after the Spurs land No. 1 pick in 2023 draft

Poll : 0 votes