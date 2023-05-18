"Flexing the same guns used in school shootings" - Pictures of Chris Kaman posing with guns spark Ja Morant double standards claim

The NBA is currently investigating Ja Morant's latest gun-related video incident over the weekend. Morant is facing a lengthy suspension, considering he's already served eight games back in March for the offense. However, it seems like there's a growing number of people who continues to defend the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.
One of those people is former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who posted an image of felloe ex-NBA player Chris Kaman holding guns when he was still active in the league. Jackson captioned the post:
"It's cool when they do it it's a prob when I do it. Wrong is wrong but hey if u 23 rich and black u DEAD WRONG."
Stephen Jackson's take has divided social media, with some fans questioning why the NBA didn't punish Chris Kaman back then. The pictures of Kaman holding the guns were taken in 2012, 2013, and 2016.
One fan even said:
"Where is the outrage for this basketball player? How about you unsuspend Ja Morant or you need to put Chris Kaman through the same consequences times 3 since he was posted up online 3 times flexing the same guns used at school shootings."
Here are other fans asking the same question why Kaman was not punished back then:
On the other hand, there were fans who defended the NBA and Kaman since he was at the comfort of his own home in the pictures. He was also in a gun store at the of the images, while Morant was drunk in a strip club and on a vehicle when he brandished his gun.
Another reason why the league and the Memphis Grizzlies are punishing Morant is because he's seen as the next face of the NBA. Unlike Kaman, who was a one-time All-Star, and a primary role player during his career. Morant's also under a $200 million contract with a policy on guns.
Here are some reactions to people explaining the difference between the Kaman and Morant situation:
Stephen Jackson calls Ja Morant a 'moron'
Even though Stephen Jackson defended Ja Morant for his latest gun-related incident, he also criticized the young NBA star. In an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Jackson called out Morant for doing something stupid and noted that his parents, Tee and Jamie Morant, should be ashamed.
"All the people like me that was taking up for him that said it was a mistake," Jackson said. "He's a young kid, we can't go to bat for him this time. This was the dumbest thing he could've done. This is a moron move. His parents should be embarrassed. His friends around him wasn't his friends."
