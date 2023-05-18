"That man clearly has his dad genes when it comes to clutch" - Jimmy Butler Michael Jordan DNA claim erupts post Game 1 performance

Jimmy Butler was the difference maker in the Miami Heat's 123-116 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Butler has been one of, if not, the best player in this year's playoffs, and fans are claiming that it's due to his heritage.

The Heat superstar erupted for 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals to help Miami steal homecourt from the Celtics. Bam Adebayo added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus each had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Jayson Taum was the main man for Boston with 30 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Brown contributed 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points off the bench.

Fans on social media began celebrating another Jimmy Butler performance. It has been a theme for Butler this postseason, guiding the No. 8 seed Miami Heat to the Eastern Conference finals.

While Butler has proven that he's a different player in the playoffs, some fans cannot stop blaming his genes for his eruption. There was been a long standing rumor that Butler is the son of Michael Jordan.

One fan even claimed:

"Michael Jordan better get a DNA test from Jimmy Butler. That man clearly has his dad genes when it comes to clutch!"

Is Michael Jordan really Jimmy Butler's father?

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks.

There have been rumors circulating online over the past few years that Jimmy Butler's real father is Michael Jordan. It resurfaced in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs after Butler had a Jordan-esque performance agains the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, these rumors are simply not true. Butler's full name is Jimmy Butler III, which means his father is Jimmy Butler II, who abandoned him and his mother Londa when he was just an infant.

Butler's mom eventually kicked him out when he was 13 years old and had to live in his friend's house. His friend was former NFL wide receiver Jordan Leslie. The Leslie family took him in like their own son and Butler immediately repaid their sacrifice after he got into the NBA.

Despite being abandoned by his father and thrown out by his mother, Butler does not hold any grudges to his parents.

"I don't hold grudges," Butler told ESPN back in 2011. "I still talk to my family. My mom, my father. We love each other. That's never going to change."

