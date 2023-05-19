"I don't even know who that is" - LA Lakers fans destroy Jeremy Sochan for calling out LeBron James for flopping

LA Lakers fans are not happy with San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, who called out LeBron James for flopping. James drew an offensive foul on Nikola Jokic in the fourth quarter, which "The King" sold very well and the referees bought it.

With about 10 minutes left in the final period, James tipped a pass by Jokic. The two-time MVP made contact to the Lakers superstar's face and the officials called the offensive foul.

When replays were shown, the contact to James' face was minimal and he just flopped his way into the stands. It might even be the worst flop of the postseason so far and it went against the Lakers' stance on people critical with their foul baiting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on Twitter were simply ruthless on LeBron James, who made a statement about flopping just last week. One of those critical of "The King" was Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan 👀 https://t.co/emo8zYQf20

However, LA Lakers fans came into the defense of James, with one fan even saying:

"I don’t even know who that is."

Here are other reactions to Sochan's comments on "The King":

BenMahgar24 @BMahgar @TheNBACentral Why do u change ur hair color so much @TheNBACentral Why do u change ur hair color so much

LBJ @BronsBurnerrr @TheNBACentral who even is this? lmao Wemby taking that bums spot. Have fun in China buddy! @TheNBACentral who even is this? lmao Wemby taking that bums spot. Have fun in China buddy!

Liquid @Liquidity_Snake @TheNBACentral Why are you home sitting on the couch and not in the playoffs? @TheNBACentral Why are you home sitting on the couch and not in the playoffs?

D-Boy @big_heavy76 @TheNBACentral Lebron at 15, and 45, will be better than Sochan will ever be. I get the “diss Bron to get attention” strat but, I don’t think that’s the way to go🤣🤣 @TheNBACentral Lebron at 15, and 45, will be better than Sochan will ever be. I get the “diss Bron to get attention” strat but, I don’t think that’s the way to go🤣🤣

Flopping has been an issue plaguing the NBA over the years. It was put into spotlight by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during their second round matchup against the LA Lakers.

"I think we should address it, because the players are so smart, and the entire regular season is about gamesmanship and trying to fool the refs," Kerr said. "And this is how it's been for a while, and it’s up to us as a league. ... I think we can do better in terms of cleaning up the flopping. In the meantime, I give the Lakers credit for the plays that they've been able to sell."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr would like to see the NBA address its flopping issue and suggests implementing rules similar to FIBA Steve Kerr would like to see the NBA address its flopping issue and suggests implementing rules similar to FIBA https://t.co/yqg98IPnua

Also Read: "That man clearly has his dad genes when it comes to clutch" - Jimmy Butler Michael Jordan DNA claim erupts post Game 1 performance

LeBron James, Darvin Ham respond to flopping allegations from Steve Kerr

Darvin Ham and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James and Darvin Ham responded to Steve Kerr's allegations of flopping earlier this month. James was adamant that his teams during his career are not floppers.

"We're just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities," James said. "That's just not us. It's actually never been any team I've played on in my 20 years."

Ham, on the other hand, called their brand of basketball physical and doesn't tell his players to flop.

"We play a physical brand of basketball," Ham said. "We don't teach flopping. We don't teach head snaps."

Regardless of what you think about LeBron James and flopping, it's hard to argue that he didn't flop against Nikola Jokic. Karma also bit back "The King" as Jokic did the same thing later in the game.

dave @nbadaves Jokic gets LeBron back with a flop on the other end Jokic gets LeBron back with a flop on the other end https://t.co/BcbG4kg5Io

Also Read: "Flexing the same guns used in school shootings" - Pictures of Chris Kaman posing with guns spark Ja Morant double standards claim

Poll : 0 votes