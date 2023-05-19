"I was trying hard as s**t to recruit you" - Paul George tried to bring DeMar DeRozan to LA Clippers in 2021

Paul George has revealed that he tried to recruit DeMar DeRozan to the LA Clippers back in 2021. DeRozan was a free agent that summer and was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade.

On a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, DeRozan was the special guest. They discussed George's efforts to bring the DeRozan to the Clippers and join him and Kawhi Leonard. However, the money was not right as the Bulls offered him a three-year, $81.9 million deal.

"I remember I was trying hard as s**t to recruit you," George said. "After it was done, I felt like a sucker. In Chicago, I came to you, I was like, 'Bro, that was some buls**t.' I didn't know what we had to offer. It was just, 'Yo, we got interest in bringing DeMar here.'

"When I actually did the numbers of what we could offer, obviously, you deserve way more than that. I just felt like, 'Damn, I really tried to get the homie to come here on the low.' It was bulls**t."

DeMar DeRozan confirmed the story and was very open to playing the LA Clippers. DeRozan has been eager to play at home and was even linked to a potential move to the LA Lakers that offseason as well.

"First time I seen him after that, he was like, 'Man, my bad,'" DeRozan said. "And I never even took it in no disrespectful type of way because in that moment I was like, 'Man, hell yeah. Let's figure it out.'

"The business side of it just was flawed in its own right. But me just looking at like, 'Man, damn. I could do this? Play with my dog? Home? Alright, let's try to figure it out.'"

DeMar DeRozan linked to trade rumors this offseason

DeMer DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan will be entering the final year of his contract with the Chicago Bulls next season. The Bulls are entering a year of uncertainty due to the results of the past two seasons and the injury to Lonzo Ball. They failed to make it to the playoffs after losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Bulls are likely to start rebuilding around Zach LaVine in the offseason. That means they could try to trade DeRozan before losing him for nothing next year.

"A more likely swap for the Suns and Bulls would center on sending out (Deandre) Ayton for DeMar DeRozan," Deveney said. "The Bulls have not shopped their star wing but that could be coming, considering he is 33 and heading into the final year of his contract. Chicago, according to league sources, is open to reshaping its roster with guard Zach LaVine as the clear No. 1 go-to option."

