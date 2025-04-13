Top 3 SEC players whose draft stock is crashing ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft ft. Bree Hall

The 2025 WNBA draft begins Monday in Manhattan, and the SEC has plenty of participants in the showpiece event. Among the conference's draft hopefuls are Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin, who won the NCAA championship with South Carolina in 2024.

Not every player from the Gamecocks' graduating class is a lock to be picked in the first two rounds, however. Here are three SEC standouts whose stock is declining.

Three SEC players whose draft stock crashed

#3, Jewel Spear (Tennessee)

Tennessee Lady Vols guard Jewel Spear controls the ball against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 9 in Knoxville. Photo: Getty

Jewel Spear struggled in her final collegiate game, scoring just two points on 1-for-8 shooting in Tennessee's 67-59 loss to Texas in the Sweet 16. She looked out of sorts in the three games she played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 6.7 points on 23.1% shooting.

Those performances in this year's March Madness didn't help Spear's cause to be selected early in the 2025 WNBA draft. Her offensive numbers have been declining since she averaged a career-best 18.3 points in the 2021-22 season. She posted a 12.5 ppg average in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign.

#2, Zaay Green (Alabama)

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Zaay Green during the first half against the Florida Gators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

Zaay Green flourished in her final collegiate season, averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals through 33 games for Alabama. She helped the Crimson Tide advance to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Maryland in double overtime.

Green played for four teams during college, suiting up for Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff before finishing her career at Alabama. WNBA teams that prefer selecting young players in the draft may shy away from picking Green, who is already 25 years old.

#1, Bree Hall (South Carolina)

Bree Hall failed to lead South Carolina to back-to-back NCAA championships in her final collegiate season. She struggled in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, recording just two points and two rebounds in the loss to the UConn Huskies.

That has been a main concern for Hall, whose offensive numbers went down compared to her junior season. She averaged a career-best 9.2 ppg on 44.0% shooting through 37 games in the 2023-24 season when the Gamecocks won their third national title. In the 2024-25 season, Hall averaged 6.3 ppg on 38.2% shooting through 39 games.

