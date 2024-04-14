Top 3 WNBA Draft Prospects from Florida ft. Leilani Correa & more

Florida had a so-so 2023-24 NCAA women's basketball season, finishing 11th in the SEC with a 5-11 record and 16-16 overall. The Gators had a promising start, winning nine of their first 12 games against non-conference foes.

Florida's fortunes suddenly changed when it played against their conference foes, as they went 5-11 and ended up 14-14 in the SEC regular season. The Gators had an opportunity to make it right in the SEC Tournament but they lost in the quarterfinals to Ole Miss after winning against Missouri and Vanderbilt in the first two rounds.

Florida was invited to play in the first-ever Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament but they fell to St. John's in the first round, 60-79.

After the season, three of the Gators' senior players declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, including their second-leading scorer Leilani Correa. Let's delve into their college basketball careers a bit further ahead of the annual draft on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

Top 3 Florida WNBA Draft Prospects

#3 Faith Dut

Faith Dut averaged 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 32 games with Florida in the 2023-24 season.

The 6'4" Canadian started in all 32 games for the Gators this season and averaged 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks. She played for 21.9 minutes each game, which is the longest she had in five seasons with Florida. She has scored in double figures four times this season and recorded 11 rebounds against Missouri.

She is a dependable power forward/center who is more likely to be a backup if she's signed by a WNBA team this season.

#2 Zippy Broughton

Zippy Broughton could become an effective backup guard in the WNBA if picked and signed after the 2024 Draft.

Broughton spent her five seasons with Rutgers and Florida and was a good role player in the guard spot. After spending three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, the five-foot-seven guard transferred to Florida in 2021. She enjoyed an impressive season in Florida, averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game. She failed to follow it up as she suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined her for the entire 2022-23 season.

She came back in 2023 and played for the Gators in 32 games. She tallied 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.5 apg and 0.7 spg in 19.9 minutes. Broughton could be a late-round pickup for a team that needs a good backup guard who can provide a spark off the bench.

#1 Leilani Correa

Correa is Florida's second-leading scorer in the 2023-24 season while playing off the bench for most of the tournament.

Correa initially played for three seasons in St. John's before transferring to Florida. The six-foot guard did not disappoint in her two seasons with the Gators, providing the spark off the bench for the team. She averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in her first season with Florida.

In the recently-concluded season, Correa had better numbers. In 32 games, she tallied 16.9 ppg, 4.2 ppg, 1.8 apg and 1.3 spg while playing for 29.3 minutes. She was the team's second-leading scorer behind Aliyah Matharu.

Correa could be picked between the late second round and early third round. She has proven in her seasons with Florida that she can contribute off the bench and could be a possible "steal" in this year's draft.

