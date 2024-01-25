Top 5 active NBA players from Texas ft. Kevin Durant and more

Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen and others mark Texas' impressive contribution to NBA talent. With scoremasters and defense experts, these Texans display prowess on the court. Now, let's let's look at more closely Texas' five best active NBA stars.
#5 Jericho Sims (New York Knicks)
Meet Jericho Sims, a six-foot-10, 250-pound NBA rookie. He has played 20 games. His average stats? 1.45 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
From high school in Minneapolis to the University of Texas, and now the Knicks, Sims's story is impressive. He even competed in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game’s Slam Dunk Contest. His star is on the rise.
#4 Jaxson Hayes (LA Lakers)
The LA Lakers have a skilled power forward, Jaxson Hayes. He's impressively seven feet tall. In the 2019 NBA Draft, Hayes was the eighth pick and has made his mark.
This season, Hayes hasn't scored much, just 2.81 PPG, but he brings enthusiasm and a knack for blocking shots to the Lakers. During his Texas college days, his blocking talent was evident. He averaged about 2.22 blocks per game in his first year.
#3 Cory Joseph (Golden State Warriors)
Cory Joseph, a point guard standing at six-foot-two and weighing 200 pounds, has been consistent on the court.
This season, his stats are steady, with 1.71 points per game and 1.71 assists per game. Joseph was renowned for his college roundball at Texas, recognized as part of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
#2 Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Let's talk about Jarrett Allen, center for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His size? Six-foot-nine and weighing 243 pounds. He scores 13.4 points, snags 8.4 rebounds, and blocks 1.5 attempts every game, on average.
This season, Allen has shone: a mean double-double of 14.8 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game. Shooting 66.9% showcases his rim skills - a big win for the Cavaliers.
#1 Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
Meet Kevin Durant, a towering six-foot-11 player for the Phoenix Suns, known for his incredible scoring skills.
This season, he has played 36 games, averaging 29.6 points per game. His shooting accuracy stands at a remarkable 53.1%.
Kevin Durant’s laurels include being a 10-time NBA All-Star, consecutively. His trophy case holds four scoring champion titles. He won the NBA MVP award during the 2013-14 season.
That season, Durant performed spectacularly, scoring an average of 32.0 points per game, a career-best.
Also Read: Watch: Kevin Durant engages in multiple altercations with Luka Doncic and Grant William