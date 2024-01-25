Watch: Kevin Durant engages in multiple altercations with Luka Doncic and Grant Williams

Kevin Durant was feeling feisty on Wednesday night as the Phoenix Suns traveled to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks. Things got chippy between the two teams early in the first quarter. Durant got into it with both Luka Doncic and Grant Williams on different plays.

In the video below, the Mavericks were up early against the Suns four minutes into the game. The Suns had possession of the ball, with Bradley Beal acting as the playmaker. Beal was at the top of the key when Jusuf Nurkic set a screen to free up KD, who was being guarded by Williams.

Durant tripped on Williams' legs, which was called a foul. Ever the instigator, Williams stood on KD, who did not appreciate the gesture. Nurkic went to defend his teammate by pushing Williams off. Durant quickly stood up and shoved the former Boston Celtics player as well.

The officials reviewed the altercation and gave Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic and Grant Williams one technical foul each. That meant the three players would have to calm down and avoid another technical foul that could lead to an ejection.

Luka Doncic knew that Durant was playing on thin ice, so he tried to instigate another altercation with the Phoenix Suns superstar. Doncic held the ball late in the first quarter in what should have been a delay of game. Durant swiped the ball from "Luka Magic," who was trying to get a second technical foul on KD.

There's no video of the instigation of Luka, so here's one of him hitting a shot over Durant:

Who has a deeper 'bag' between Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA. But who has a deeper "bag" between the two superstars? A "bag," for those unfamiliar with the term, is a variety of moves and tricks used by players to score the basketball.

According to Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets, Doncic has a deeper "bag" than Durant. Bridges told Theo Pinson on the "Run Your Race" podcast in the offseason that "Luka Magic" has a lot of tricks on his sleeve than the "Slim Reaper."

"The motherf**ker who makes me switch directions every goddamn dribble – Luka," Bridges said when asked by Pinson over the phone.

Bridges is more than qualified to answer the question since he's defended both players. However, he's played Doncic more during his time with the Suns, so he has seen Luka's "bag" more than KD.

