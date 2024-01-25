"Donate your money then": NBA fans skewer Monty Williams' $13 million contract amid criticism of teacher pay

Some NBA fans are critical of Monty Williams' recent comments about teacher pay in the United States. Williams, who is making around $13 million this season, thought that teachers should earn more than NBA coaches. The salary gap between teachers and NBA head coaches is wide.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons head coach recently commented about the low teacher pay in the country. Williams has the belief that educators, who shape the future of everyone, should be earning much more than people like him.

CNBC reported last year that the median annual salary of a teacher in the United States is just around $61,000. It's one of the reasons why there's a teacher shortage plus the added stress that comes with the job.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans on social media began to dissect Monty Williams' comments about teacher pay. Some fans are angry at the government for not giving educators the salary they deserve, while others call out Williams, who has four wins as the Detroit Pistons head coach this season.

It should be pointed out that NBA head coaches have an average salary of $3.5 million per season. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich earns an estimated $16 million per season, while the minimum salary is $2 million.

One fan told Williams to donate a part of his salary to teachers:

"Donate your money then."

Expand Tweet

This fan had the perfect explanation for why teachers can't earn millions:

"Schools aren't an organization that profits millions of dollars yearly."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a different route and made a hilarious joke:

"My teachers don't have to deal whit Killian Hayes every day tho."

Expand Tweet

Here are other memes and reactions to Monty Williams' remarks about teacher salary:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Darvin Ham is a ChatGPT coach" - Lakers fans continue fuming on HC's questionable decisions after failed comeback vs Clippers

What is Monty Williams' contract with the Detroit Pistons?

What is Monty Williams' contract with the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons wasted no time in finding their new head coach last summer after removing Dwane Casey from the position and transferring him to the front office. The Pistons hired Monty Williams, who was dismissed by the Phoenix Suns under new ownership.

Williams signed a six-year, $78.5 million contract to take over a young Pistons team that had Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Durent. They even added Ausar Thompson in this year's NBA draft.

However, it has been a terrible season for Williams and the Pistons. They set the record for the longest losing streak in NBA history last month. They only have four wins this season so far, with Williams earning $13 million in the first year of his contract.

Also Read: NBA fans concerned about Adrian Griffin's grandson's death amid disturbing claims made by his mother Jasmine Riggs

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!