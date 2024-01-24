NBA fans concerned about Adrian Griffin's grandson's death amid disturbing claims made by his mother Jasmine Riggs

There's growing concern among NBA fans on social media after Jasmine Riggs made some disturbing claims about the death of Adrian Griffin's grandson. Riggs is the mother of Jayce Griffin, who passed away at the age of two, back in July at a home in Urbana, Illinois.

In several posts on her Instagram stories, Riggs seemed to be joyful following Griffin's firing as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. She even called it karma for not attending his grandson's funeral. She also called for justice regarding the death of Jayce, who was with Adrian, his wife, and his son Alan, when he died.

"You and your entire family didn't even come to the funeral to lay your grandson to rest. But look at God laying that career of yours to rest," Riggs wrote in one of her stories.

NBA fans were shocked by the claims made by Jasmine Riggs against Adrian Griffin and his family. Jayce Griffin's autopsy report showed that there was no evidence of trauma or foul play and it was likely due to natural causes, as per CBS News.

One fan remembered the issue being put away with ease when it happened:

"This happened during training camp but got brushed under the rug really well."

This Bucks fan is not happy with what's happening:

"Lowest time to be a Bucks fan lol. A DJM trade would bring me back to life a little bit."

One fan doesn't want to believe the accusations and puts his trust in the Griffin family:

"Probably had a distant relationship, which is why when the kid died she attacks them even though the baby had been sick."

Here are other reactions to Jasmine Riggs' claims about Adrian Griffin:

What happened to Adrian Griffin's grandson?

The Milwaukee Bucks announced back in July that Adrian Griffin's grandson Jayce passed away unexpectedly at a home in Illinois. It was reportedly under investigation at first before the Champaign County Coroner's Office found no signs of trauma or foul play.

Griffin even released a statement through the Bucks after it happened:

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family's grief and privacy at this time."

According to multiple reports about the incident, Jayce Griffin was "running and playing with classmates" the week before his death. Jayce was at school the entire week before going to the care of his father Alan on Thursday night, July 20 to spend the weekend.

However, the two-year-old was pronounced dead by doctors on Saturday with fluid found in his lungs. Jasmine Riggs told reporters that it was Adrian Griffin who called her to tell her the bad news. Riggs also said that paramedics were too late to save his son.

