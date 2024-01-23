Rachel Nichols' take on Joel Embiid's MVP chances sparks conversation as NBA fans weigh in on new rule

Joel Embiid solidified his chances of winning back-to-back MVPs after a 70-point game on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs. However, Rachel Nichols' take on Embiid's MVP chances sparked debate online. Nichols reminded fans that the Sixers superstar could miss out on winning his second MVP due to a new rule.

Nichols posted a reminder on X following Embiid's ridiculous performance at the Wells Fargo Center in front of the Sixers faithful. It was about the new rule implemented by the NBA at the start of the season regarding awards. Players are required to suit up for at least 65 games to be eligible for individual awards like the MVP.

"Reminder that Embiid might not be eligible for MVP, thanks to the new NBA rule requiring at least 65 games played for postseason awards. (He’s already missed 11 of 42 games). Gonna keep saying it - I get wanting to address load management, but this wasn’t the place to do it," Nichols wrote.

Joel Embiid has at least six more games for rest or any other minor injuries for the rest of the season. If Embiid ends up playing in just 64 games, his chances of taking home the Michael Jordan MVP award for the second time go down the drain.

NBA fans are divided about the new rule regarding awards, with one New York Knicks supporter taking a shot at Embiid:

"Maybe he'd get hurt less if he stopped flopping."

One fan cannot wait for the moment when Embiid plays 64 games:

"Will be a fun presser for Joe Dumars if Embiid is the clear MVP but plays exactly 64 games."

This Sixers fan agrees with the new NBA rule:

"I am a big 76ers fan, and I like the rule about playing games for season-long awards. They have to do something to get players back on the court."

Here are other reactions to Rachel Nichols' take on Joel Embiid's MVP chances:

Joel Embiid makes history in Sixers' win over Spurs

Joel Embiid made history with a 70-point game on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid had a career night on Monday night in the Philadelphia 76ers' 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid exploded for a career-high and franchise-record 70 points in one of the best scoring performances the NBA has ever seen.

Embiid became the ninth player in league history to score at least 70 points in a game. The reigning MVP joined Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker on the rare list.

The 29-year-old big man also did it on the 18th anniversary of Kobe's 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors. He went 24-for-41 from the field and 21-for-23 from the free throw line. He added 18 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

