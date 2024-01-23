LeBron James sends inspiring message to D'Angelo Russell amid trade buzz ahead of deadline day

LeBron James doesn't care about trade rumors surrounding LA Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell. James sent a message to Russell, who has been linked to several teams such as the Atlanta Hawks. Russell has been playing well recently for the struggling Lakers.

In a post on his Instagram stories, James shared images of the Lakers guard along with himself and an inspiring caption. It also has Russell's quote about having fun playing for the historic franchise for the second time in his career.

"The boy 9Lo been in his (bag) !!! Keep loading bro @dloading," James wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

D'Angelo Russell has been great for the LA Lakers since returning from a minor tailbone injury at the start of 2024. Russell is averaging 22.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in six games this month so far. His best game was a 39-point explosion in the Lakers' loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers discussed a potential trade with the Atlanta Hawks centered around Russell and Dejounte Murray. The Lakers were ready to trade Russell, a 2029 first round pick and a pick swap to Atlanta.

However, the Hawks could not find a third team to receive Russell, who signed a two-year, $36 million contract last offseason. Charania expects the two teams to discuss the trade again before the Feb. 8 deadline.

Expand Tweet

But with LeBron James seemingly showing support for Russell, it might be a message to the Lakers' front office to not trade the scoring guard. It will be an interesting few weeks for the most popular team in the league.

Also Read: "Wade and LeBron" - NBA fans dream up the perfect Mahomes-Kelce equivalents after they head to AFC championship

LeBron James to miss game against LA Clippers

LeBron James out for Tuesday's game with an injury.

The LA Lakers are set to face the LA Clippers on Tuesday and will look to extend their winning streak against their crosstown rivals to three games. However, the Lakers will have to do it without LeBron James, who has been ruled out of the game.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James is set to miss the Lakers' game against the Clippers. "The King" has been dealing with a peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle, but has played through it for about a month now.

Expand Tweet

The four-time NBA champion has only missed four games this season so far, with Tuesday's matchup his fifth. Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are expected to pick up the minutes left behind by James' absence. Anthony Davis, who is also dealing with tendinopathy in his Achilles, will have to carry more against the red-hot Clippers.

Also Read: "Russ is intensity": Paul George credits Russell Westbrook's resiliency in Clippers' gritty comeback

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!