"It ain't going well for him": LeBron James schools $5 million rapper Doe Boy in Madden NFL after getting called out

LeBron James had the day off on Monday and will be missing the LA Lakers' game on Tuesday with an ankle injury. James spent some time playing Madden NFL against rapper Doe Boy. He showed off his video game skills against his fellow Ohio native.

In a post on his official X account, "The King" shared with his followers that he played against Doe Boy in a Madden NFL online head-to-head game. He was challenged by the $5 million-worth rapper and obliged to school him in one of his favorite video games to play.

"Playing @DoeBoyOfficial in Madden!" James wrote. "He called me out! Well, let me just say it ain't going well for him right now! OH REALLLLLLYYYYY!"

Doe Boy confirmed the head-to-head game on his official X account, sharing that LeBron James used the Jacksonville Jaguars against him. The four-time NBA champion dominated the rapper and his hometown Cleveland Browns, with the score being 43-8 with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

It was a complete domination by James, who loves to play Madden NFL during his free time. He loves the game so much that he was playing it on New Year's Day, which his wife Samantha James shared on her Instagram account.

"The King" also hinted about possibly streaming himself playing Madden NFL online before his 39th birthday. He asked his followers which platform should he start streaming. Top people from Kick, Twitch and YouTube already made pitches about why LeBron should stream with their platforms.

LeBron James helped Doe Boy reach mainstream status

LeBron James helped Doe Boy launch his mainstream career.

Doe Boy is a native of Cleveland and he began his music career in 2010 with the release of his first mixtape named "Since 1994." He did not reach mainstream status until 2019 when LeBron James went viral rapping to his song "Walk Down."

Since that viral LeBron video, Doe Boy's popularity began to rise and was able to work with other rappers such as YG, Future, Meek Mill, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Rich and G Herbo. He has also launched an album called "Beezy" last year.

Doe Boy told Vlad TV back in 2022 that the viral LeBron video helped him get signed to a record deal. He appreciated what the LA Lakers superstar did for his fellow Ohio native.

The 29-year-old rapper also admitted that they weren't close at first although they knew each other through mutual friends in the music industry. They began speaking to each other after the viral video.

