What is Joel Embiid's career-high? Closer look as reigning NBA MVP dominates Spurs with scoring burst

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers put on a show against the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. The reigning NBA MVP dominated the Spurs with another scoring outburst. Embiid was able to tie his career-high 59 points in just three quarters.

Embiid already had 24 points, six rebounds and two assists in the first quarter against Victor Wembanyama. He was simply unstoppable, going 8-for-12 from the field. He added 10 points and four rebounds in the second quarter to finish with 34 in the first half.

The 29-year-old big man was even better in the third period, with 25 points and five rebounds. It was a scoring barrage enough to tie his career-high of 59 points, which he did on Nov. 13, 2022, against the Utah Jazz. It was also the eighth 50-point game of his career.

It was a surreal performance for Joel Embiid, who has taken his game to another level this season. Embiid has a huge chance to win back-to-back MVPs and beat out other candidates such as Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder.

Monday's performance also extended Embiid's streak of 30-point games to 21. He has been on a tear for more than a month and has not lost a step despite suffering minor ankle and knee injuries.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Sixers' game against the Spurs, Embiid had his first 60-point performance. It came at the free-throw line as the Sixers were trying to maintain their lead over San Antonio.

Here's the historic point for the MVP:

The Spurs put a lot of effort to keep the game close, so Joel Embiid had to score 11 more points in the fourth quarter to help Philly get the 133-123 win. He finished with 70 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.

It was the 13th 70-point game in NBA history and Embiid became the ninth player to do it. It was also the highest-scoring performance in Sixers history, breaking the 68 points set by Wilt Chamberlain on Dec. 16, 1967.

Joel Embiid's highest-scoring games

What are Joel Embiid's highest-scoring games?

Joel Embiid has led the NBA in scoring in two consecutive seasons and is on pace to win his third. Embiid is currently leading the league in scoring this season and has just registered his career-high 70 points on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

As also mentioned above, Embiid's previous career-high was 59 points in a win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13, 2022. A month later, he would score 53 points against the Charlotte Hornets.

Toward the end of last season, Embiid had another 50-point game as he dropped 52 points in a 103-101 win versus the formidable Boston Celtics. It was the game that might have cemented his claim to last season's MVP award.

In the playoffs, the highest-scoring game of Embiid's career happened on June 8, 2021. It was Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with Embiid finishing with 40 points and 13 rebounds.

