Adrian Griffin’s daughter-in-law Jasmine Riggs rains down on ex-Bucks HC months after blaming his family for son’s death

Adrian Griffin's firing as Milwaukee Bucks head coach on Tuesday shocked many, but not his son, Alan Griffin's late baby's mother Jasmine Riggs. Riggs rained down on Griffin as reports of his dismissal broke in the afternoon. For those wondering why, Riggs held Griffin and his family responsible for the death of her two-year-old son, Jayce.

Riggs posted a series of stories on her Instagram (@jasmine_riggs), berating Griffin after his firing.

"God don't play. Behind my son it's more to come fasho," Riggs wrote in her first story. "Karma and more to come #JusticeForJayce," she added.

Jayce passed away on Jul. 22, 2023, after he was found unresponsive at a home in Illinois. The mother told CBS 58 that a doctor told her that her son had fluid in his lungs. Meanwhile, the statement released by the Champaign County coroner revealed the preliminary results from the autopsy, saying Jayce died due to natural causes. There was no evidence of trauma or foul play.

However, Riggs claimed the father of her child, Alan, his father Adrian Griffin and his wife were at home when her child was found unresponsive and eventually pronounced dead. Shortly before his death, Jayce had developed a routine respiratory infection. Riggs found that three days before, Jayce passed away. She said he was healthy until then.

He was supposed to spend the next three days with his father Alan and the Griffins but was announced dead on the third morning.

Why did Jasmine Riggs blame Adrian Griffin and his family for her son Jayce's death?

Jasmine Riggs didn't accuse NBA coach Adrian Griffin and his family of doing anything to her son that directly led to his death. However, she held them accountable for 'neglecting' her son, which is why he passed away. In an Instagram post she uploaded a few weeks after Jayce's death, Riggs wrote:

"Jayce had THREE adults in the house when he died. Not one checked on him til it was too late. I’m not accusing these people of doing anything to my baby. I’m accusing them of neglecting my baby and THAT is why he’s dead. How long was Jayce dead before 911 was called is IMPORTANT."

In a follow-up post on Aug. 10, 2023, Riggs revealed that Jayce was alone in the Griffin house basement. She also claimed that she took Jayce to a doctor and didn't have any fluid in his lungs, as suggested in his autopsy report. Riggs believed the two-year-old went unattended in the Griffin house basement despite Alan, Adrian Griffin and his wife being at home.

She also said Alan didn't return her texts or calls as she checked up on Jayce the evening before his death. In one of her Instagram stories, Jasmine Riggs said Adrian Griffin and his family didn't attend the funeral of her son, either.

