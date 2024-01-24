"Darvin Ham is a ChatGPT coach": Lakers fans continue fuming on HC's questionable decisions after failed comeback vs Clippers

LA Lakers fans are still unhappy with head coach Darvin Ham after the team's 127-116 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. The Lakers showed energy and heart despite not having LeBron James due to an injury. They kept the game close early in the fourth quarter before the Clippers closed it out with two minutes left in the game.

James was unable to play due to a peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle. He has been dealing with the injury since last month and even played through it most nights. But it seems like "The King" needed the extra day off since he was already ruled out a day before the game against the Clippers.

The Lakers were able to keep things close on Tuesday night because of Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell. However, Kawhi Leonard was too much for them as he finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals, while James Harden added 23 points and 10 assists.

LA Lakers fans remain frustrated with Darvin Ham's defensive schemes in the fourth quarter and how he used his personnel in the absence of LeBron James. Some fans also called him out for not using a timeout when the LA Clippers made a run in the fourth quarter that basically sealed the game.

One fan commented:

"Darvin Ham is a ChatGPT coach."

This fan cannot believe Ham didn't make any adjustments to the Clippers' small ball lineup:

"Clippers went small and Ham didn't even notice."

Another fan cannot wait for the Lakers to fire Ham:

"I salivate at the thought of this Lakers team without Darvin Ham as the coach."

Here are other memes and reactions to Ham's coaching performance against the Clippers:

Darvin Ham gives update on LeBron James' injury

As mentioned above, LeBron James was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the LA Clippers because of a left ankle injury. James has been playing through the injury since December, but it seems like the LA Lakers are being cautious with their 39-year-old superstar.

Head coach Darvin Ham told reporters before the loss to the Clippers that James is now considered day-to-day. Ham also shared that the fanbase should not be worried about James, who won't have to undergo any further additional testing like an MRI.

"Just trying to be proactive with his ankle," Ham said. "Probably will be day to day. ... The issue is what it is, and we'll gauge it day by day."

