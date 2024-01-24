Why did false reports on Doc Rivers' hiring by Milwaukee Bucks come out? All details explored

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hired Doc Rivers as their new head coach, replacing Adrian Griffin, who was fired on Tuesday. It was first reported on "Inside the NBA" on TNT, citing sources from CNN Sports. However, it seems like it was a false report and nothing has been confirmed by the Bucks.

In the video below, the crew of Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker, Jamal Crawford and Adam Lefkoe announced that Rivers had accepted the offer from the Bucks. Crawford was even surprised that the information about the hiring came from CNN Sports.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Other sites like Bleacher Report also seemingly confirmed the Milwaukee Bucks' hiring of Doc Rivers, citing CNN Sports as the source. However, Front Office Sports revealed to their followers that CNN Sports has not reported anything about Rivers' deal with the Bucks.

They also shared that the latest report by CNN Sports was about female golfers trying to participate in The Match presented by Capitol One.

Expand Tweet

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports further confirmed that the report made by "Inside the NBA" came from CNN. It was even "fully vetted" by CNN officials before giving TNT the green light to make it public. One explanation why CNN doesn't have a written report about it was due to their coverage of the GOP primary in New Hampshire.

Expand Tweet

Bill Reiter of CBS Sports chimed in on the issue and cited his own sources about the Doc Rivers deal. Reiter reported that there's no agreement between Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks. His sources also claimed that earlier reports, possibly the ones from CNN Sports and TNT, are simply false.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: NBA fans concerned about Adrian Griffin's grandson's death amid disturbing claims made by his mother Jasmine Riggs

What is Doc Rivers' head coaching record?

What is Doc Rivers' head coaching record?

Doc Rivers retired from the NBA after 16 seasons in 1996. He was then hired to become the head coach of the Orlando Magic at the start of the 1999-00 NBA season. He lasted four full seasons in Orlando before he got fired 11 games into the 2003-04 season due to a 1-10 start.

Rivers signed to take over the Boston Celtics the next season, guiding the team to the first round of the 2005 NBA playoffs. He was in charge of the Celtics for nine seasons, winning one NBA championship in two NBA Finals appearances.

In a rare trade involving a head coach, the Celtics dealt Rivers to the LA Clippers in the 2013 offseason in exchange for a first-round pick. Rivers had seven winning seasons in Hollywood, but the Clippers were unable to get past the second round.

After Rivers was dismissed by the Clippers, he was immediately hired by the Philadelphia 76ers. He had another three successful seasons in Philly, but each campaign ended in the second round. He has a record of 1,097-763 in the regular season and 111-104 in the playoffs.

Also Read: When do the Golden State Warriors play again? Closer look after postponement of last 2 games

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!