Kevin Durant continues trolling, recreates viral meme after heated exchange with Grant Williams

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks always make for great basketball and Wednesday night was no different. Tension has spurred between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks since their intense 2022 Western Conference semifinals matchup.

This rivalry has grown into one of the most exciting in the NBA. In the first quarter, Grant Williams was battling for a screen in an attempt to stay close to Kevin Durant.

But the forward for the Mavericks became a little too aggressive. He pushed the Suns star to the ground after running into him. The officials correctly called that play a foul.

Williams put his foot between Durant's legs as he advanced toward him, infuriating Durant. Following the blowout win, Durant shared a meme on his Instagram story about the altercation, all in good spirits.

Kevin Durant's IG story

The Suns defended Durant, with Jusuf Nurkic shoving Grant Williams to the ground. Durant and Williams each received a technical foul in the aftermath of the play, while Nurkic also drew a technical for his actions.

Despite the altercation, Devin Booker said the Suns had the last laugh after beating the Kyrie Irving-less Mavericks 132-109.

“He just, he wants to do the antics man. We’re out their trying to hoop so you know give probs to Nurk for holding that down. If i would’ve seen that, i would’ve done the same thing, that’s how we get down. We’re not with the nonsense.”

Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns stun Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Kevin Durant had back-to-back 40-plus points after Devin Booker went off against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 19 with 52 points. It didn't take Booker long to join Durant as he ended the game with 46 points. He scored 22 points in the third quarter.

In the first half, the Suns faced a dire situation. They trailed by as many as 16 points, and following the first quarter, Booker briefly left for the locker room. Fortunately, he returned in the second quarter and helped the Suns close the first half on a 25-10 run.

Booker delivered a masterclass in the third quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 22-20 while playing at a scorching pace.

By the end of the third quarter, the Suns had overcome a 58-57 deficit to lead 100-78. The Suns led by a significant margin the entire game and won easily.

Booker made six of 10 three-pointers and shot 17 of 23. When he was on the court, the Suns defeated the Mavs by a score of 33 points and he added seven rebounds. Durant ended the game with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

