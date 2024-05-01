Top 5 basketball players who could return to Iowa State for 2024-25 season ft. Keshon Gilbert

Iowa State made great strides this past season as the Cyclones placed second in the Big 12 Conference regular season behind Houston, took home the Big 12 Tournament crown, beating the Cougars in the final and reached the Sweet 16.

Iowa State's run in the recently concluded season is a testament to coach TJ Otzelberger's mentoring, as he guided the Cyclones to their third consecutive NCAA Tournament. The 2024-25 season will be a new challenge for the team as it tries to pick up what they left off last season.

The good news for the Cyclones is that four of their top scorers are expected to come back for another season as they now look at the bigger picture which is to win the national championship.

Here are the top five Iowa State players who are likely to return next season.

Top 5 Iowa State players who could return for the 2024-25 season

#5. Demarion Watson

Demarion Watson played for 9.5 minutes per outing this past season. He averaged 1.9 ppg and 1.9 rpg. He is expected to play a bigger role next season.

Demarion Watson rode the bench in the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.5 minutes of playing time each game. But this did not faze Watson as he remained loyal to the Cyclones' system.

The incoming junior is expected to be one of the veterans for the team and is seen to be a major contributor, especially on the defensive end. Last season, he was tasked to guard bigger and longer wingmen like Kansas State's Arthur Kaluma and Illinois' Terrence Shannon.

Watson had a career-high 15 points against Oklahoma and is meant for a breakout season next year given that their main contributors in the small forward position had left the team.

#4. Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones tallied 11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.4 spg for the Cyclones this past season.

The transfer from Buffalo was Iowa State's sixth man and he thrived in his role, averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. Jones was the Cyclones' top sniper, connecting on 35.1% of his 3-point shots this past season.

It could be possible that the 6-4 guard starts next season for Iowa State but it still hangs in the balance. A particular reason for this is it would force Otzelberger to put Milan Momcilovic in the power forward spot.

Jones would likely remain as the Cyclones' top clutch option. He is expected to provide the offense if the team's top scorers are bothered by their defenders.

#3. Milan Momcilovic

Milan Momcilovic averaged 10.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 1.2 apg this past season for Iowa State.

The 6-8 Serbian-American forward was Iowa State's fourth-best scorer and his decision to stay with the Cyclones was hailed by Iowa State fans for they will still have the services of the most skilled offensive player in the team.

Momcilovic is looking to bounce back from that late-season shooting slump that proved costly for the Cyclones this past season.

Expect Momcilovic to demand the ball more as he can score at all sides of the court. His full year of experience at the forward spot gave him an All-Big 12 freshman selection and there's a lot of potential still untapped for the big man.

#2. Tamin Lipsey

Tamin Lipsey averaged 12.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.9 apg and 2.7 apg for Iowa State this past season.

The All-Big 12 guard is approaching his junior year with tons of expectations, as he emerged as one of the key producers for the Cyclones this past season. Lipsey averaged all-around numbers of 12.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.9 apg and 2.7 spg to help Iowa State win the Big 12 Tournament and make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Lipsey also improved his outside sniping, connecting on 39.1% of his shots. He underwent minor surgery on his left shoulder this offseason. The procedure is expected to heal faster and will allow him to prepare for the 2024-25 season.

#1. Keshon Gilbert

Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones' offense with averages of 13.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.2 apg and 2.0 spg this past season.

Gilbert returns to Iowa State a season after he topped the team in scoring (13.7 ppg). The All-Big 12 selection is expected to lead the Cyclones' offense once more but he needs to improve on his outside shooting, as guards assigned to him would likely allow him to take a perimeter attempt rather than beat them on the inside lane.

Gilbert, who also recorded 4.4 rpg, 4.2 apg and 2.0 spg this past season, will likely lead Iowa State to another awesome run next season with a solid core that produced brilliantly in the latter part of the year.

Will Iowa State improve on their Sweet 16 finish in the 2023-24 season? Let us know in the comments section.