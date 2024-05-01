Top 5 commitments in college basketball spring transfer portal 2024 ft. Jeremy Roach

The college basketball spring transfer portal has seen a number of the top names find new homes for next season. Many of these players can make significant impacts on their teams next season.

With the 2024 spring transfer portal window closing on Wednesday, many stars have decided where they will be playing next. Here is a look at the top five commitments from the 2024 spring transfer portal.

Top five commitments in the 2024 college basketball spring transfer portal

Former Arizona center Oumar Ballo has found a new team in the transfer portal.

#5, Jonas Aidoo

Forward Jonas Aidoo has committed to Arkansas after transferring from Tennessee. Aidoo played a major role in Tennessee's run to the Elite Eight last season but will join the Razorbacks for his senior season.

Aidoo started in all 36 games he played for the Volunteers last season and averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Aidoo will be a fantastic addition for Arkansas on the defensive end. He averaged just under two blocks per game and also shot an efficient 51.5% a season ago.

#4, Tucker DeVries

West Virginia has gotten a major boost after a disappointing 9-23 season. Drake standout Tucker DeVries has committed to West Virginia after entering the transfer portal in March. He will follow his father, Darian DeVries, who accepted the head coaching position at West Virginia after six seasons with Drake.

DeVries is a steady shooter from the floor and averaged a career high of 21.6 ppg last season. He also posts good rebounding numbers for a guard and has plenty of experience playing in over 100 games already in his college basketball career.

#3, AJ Storr

Guard AJ Storr will have a new home again after leaving Wisconsin and committing to Kansas. Storr began his career at St. John's before transferring to Wisconsin last season. He was impressive during his first season in the Big Ten with the Badgers.

Storr averaged 16.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 0.9 apg at Wisconsin. He will give Kansas a capable replacement for Kevin McCullar, who is moving on from the program after two seasons with the Jayhawks.

#2, Oumar Ballo

Center Oumar Ballo, transferring after three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats has committed to playing for Indiana next season. Ballo is a force on the interior and was a key part of Arizona's success over the last three seasons.

Ballo averaged a double-double last season with 12.9 ppg and 10.1 rpg. He is an outstanding rim protector, averaging 1.3 blocks last season. Ballo could be exactly what Indiana needs after losing star big man Kel'el Ware to the NBA draft.

#1, Jeremy Roach

Duke guard Jeremy Roach was one of the top names in the 2024 spring transfer portal. He announced his commitment to play for Baylor next season after spending the previous four seasons of his career with the Blue Devils.

Roach is a crafty guard with veteran experience who was a major steal for Baylor. He has played 130 games during his college basketball career, and his numbers continue to show a steady increase. He is an outstanding perimeter defender and floor general to pair with returning guard RayJ Dennis next season.

