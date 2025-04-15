Top 5 landing spots for Collin Murray-Boyles as South Carolina star declares for NBA draft

South Carolina star Collin Murray-Boyles has decided to enter the 2025 NBA Draft. Murray-Boyles announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the draft. He is projected to be a top-ten pick in the first round.

"This is exactly how I thought my college career would turn out," Murray-Boyles told ESPN on Tuesday. "South Carolina had a vision for me to lead the team. They gave me freedom to express myself."

As a sophomore, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors for his performances this past season. Here are the five best destinations where Murray-Boyles could land in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Collin Murray-Boyles

One of the NBA teams where Collin Murray-Boyles could be a solid fit is the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors finished 30-52 this season and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. They have built a core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Brandon Ingram that can compete in the long term.

However, they can improve their front-court depth by adding Murray-Boyles, who can come in to provide productive minutes on both sides of the ball. Toronto would be expected to get a top-10 draft pick when the draft lottery takes place, so it would be fair to believe that Murray-Boyles would be near the top of their list.

The Trail Blazers fell short of the playoffs with a 36-46 record. However, they improved from their 21-61 record last season. With a young core developing chemistry together, they will continue to add pieces via the draft to raise their ceiling.

Portland was one of the lower-ranked teams on offense throughout the season, as they needed more scoring in the frontcourt. Murray-Boyles can provide that if the Trail Blazers decide to draft him.

3. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio was unable to make the playoffs, going 34-48 this season. They had playoff potential before star center Victor Wembanyama was shut down for the second half of the season due to blood clots.

Despite losing their franchise player, the Spurs had 12 more wins than last season. Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell present themselves as a promising trio and would benefit if Collin Murray-Boyles is added to the team. He can play on both sides of the ball at a high level and could make an impact on the team.

2. Chicago Bulls

One team where Collin Murray-Boyles can get plenty of minutes in the rotation, a team that needs more talent in the frontcourt, is Chicago. The Bulls qualified for the Play-In Tournament, finishing the regular season with a 39-43 record. It marks the third straight year that they have been in the play-in tournament.

Coby White and Josh Giddey locked up the starting jobs in the backcourt, while Nikola Vucevic holds down the center position as a star veteran. The team needs to improve in the remaining frontcourt spots, which is where Murray-Boyles can come in and contribute immediately.

Dallas qualified for the play-in tournament with a 39-43 record, regressing from their 50-32 record that saw them make a run to the NBA Finals. They suffered numerous injuries throughout this season, and Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford were sidelined for significant periods of time.

The Mavericks' championship window may be closing sooner than anticipated, which could indicate a rebuild is on the way if their core can't get it done. Dallas could end up with a top-10 selection, and Collin Murray-Boyles would be a solid insurance pick up if they move on from Davis and the other key players in the frontcourt.

