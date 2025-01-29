Top 5 UNC vs Duke moments in history that make this rivalry the hottest in the country

The UNC vs Duke rivalry is undoubtedly one of the most intense and competitive in college basketball history. Spanning over a century, the rivalry has produced countless thrilling moments that have etched themselves into the annals of sports lore.

On Saturday, the two schools will meet for the 263rd time, with North Carolina holding a 145-117 edge in the all-time series. Sports Illustrated named this matchup the No. 1 "Hottest Rivalry" in collegiate basketball.

As we prepare for another chapter in this storied rivalry, let's take a look at five of the most memorable moments that have defined the Duke vs UNC matchup over the years.

Ranking top 5 UNC vs Duke best moments

#5 The Jeff Capel Shot

Feb. 2, 1995: UNC vs Duke 102-100

Back in 1995, Duke was attempting a comeback against UNC in overtime when Jeff Capel hit a near-half-court buzzer-beater to force double overtime against the Tar Heels.

North Carolina's Serge Zwikker had a chance to put the game away for the Tar Heels but missed both free throws with four seconds left. Cherokee Parks grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to Capel, who launched a desperation heave from just inside half-court as time expired to tie the game at 95.

#4 Zion's Shoe Blowout

Feb. 20, 2019: UNC vs Duke 88-72

Another top moment from the UNC vs Duke encounters was the infamous Zion Williamson shoe blowout during the 2018-19 season. Less than a minute into the game, the Duke freshman tore through his Nike shoe while dribbling, causing him to fall and injure his knee.

The sole separated from the shoe, creating a gaping hole and leaving Williamson on the floor in pain. He missed the rest of the game, which North Carolina went on to win 88-72. Even former President Barack Obama was seen reacting in shock to the incident.

#3 Austin Rivers' Buzzer-Beater

Feb. 8, 2012: Duke vs UNC 85-84

In 2012, at Dean Smith Center, Duke's Austin Rivers hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to hand North Carolina a heartbreaking home loss. With less than 15 seconds left on the clock, Tyler Zeller mistakenly tipped a Duke shot, giving the Blue Devils two points to narrow the deficit to one point.

Zeller went to the line and made one of two free throws, keeping North Carolina in front 84-82. Duke raced down the court and Rivers knocked down the game-winner, sending the crowd of Chapel Hill into stunned silence.

#2 UNC spoiling Coach K's final home game

Mar. 5, 2022: UNC vs Duke 94-81

Crushing a farewell celebration at Cameron? That's brutal. North Carolina ruined what was supposed to be a triumphant night for Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who was coaching his final home game at Duke.

As many as 96 former Coach K players were in attendance, hoping to see Duke close out the legendary coach's career with a victory over their archrival. UNC was having none of it, however. The Tar Heels went on a 38-20 run in the final 10 minutes to pull off the 94-91 stunner.

#1 The 2022 Final Four, UNC ends Coach K's career

Apr. 2, 2022: UNC vs Duke 81-77

Ruining Coach K's final home game was not enough, North Carolina had to go and end the legendary coach's career altogether. First-ever meeting in the NCAA Tournament after 100 years of rivalry and UNC sends Coach K into retirement.

With over 70,000 fans in attendance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the game lived up to the hype. The Tar Heels came from behind in the second half to clinch the victory, ending Coach K's career and any chance of winning his sixth national championship.

