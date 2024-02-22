Trevon Brazile Scouting Report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws and NBA draft stock prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks' Trevon Brazile is one of the more athletic players that could enter the 2024 NBA draft. A transfer from Mizzou, the Springfield, MO native suffered a major ACL injury late in 2022 but has remained on the court since.

Here's a closer look at his current scouting report.

Trevon Brazile's scouting report

Measurements

Trevon Brazile has major length, standing at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan (via MUTigers.com). He also weighs around 220 lbs, so while he could look lanky on camera, he still has enough mass to not be a stick figure in a game meant for big guys. Granted, filling his frame out more might not be that good for him because of his playstyle, so teams likely shouldn't worry too much about it.

Strengths

Brazile's athleticism is what stands out the most from his game. It allows him to play above the rim and finish lobs with authority. Not to mention, he's also strong enough to dunk on people despite contact, and it makes him a definitive threat on the break – more so on a team that could pass to him consistently.

The forward does play above the rim a lot, but he can also switch it up. For one, he possesses a soft touch around the rim he can use when dunking on people isn't possible. Brazile likewise maintains great body control on drives through contact, leading to and-ones whenever possible.

These abilities make him a great pick-and-roll guy, where he's the obvious roller to the basket. Brazile's around-the-rim finishing complements this perfectly.

But analysts shouldn't let his athleticism hide the fact that he can be a stretch big when he wants. Brazile is a decent three-point shooter for a big man (38% for his entire college career).

Teams could choose to counter this by closing out on his relatively slow shot release, but he has a lightning-quick first step that he can use to freeze a defender on the perimeter looking to stop his jump shot.

On defense, his length and athleticism by default give him great rebounding tendencies. He also has an NBA-ready frame barring any injuries (via Sports Illustrated), with his solid length having the potential to turn him into a consistent disruptor on defense when he's engaged.

Brazile has upside as a great rim protector as well, with his length once again permitting him to alter or block shots even if he bites on a shot fake.

Weaknesses

For now, the only thing that could completely scare teams away is his injury history. As previously mentioned, he tore his ACL in December 2022 during Arkansas' game against UNC-Greensboro.

One could argue that this may have hampered his aggressiveness on the court a bit, which could likewise connect to his passive tendencies on offense – a contradictory fact for someone with his level of athleticism.

Another potential weakness is he seems slow, especially for someone of his size. There's simply far too many quicker 6-foot-10 players in the pros that can leave him in the dust, for one. And when on offense, Brazile is not exactly a guy that can consistently score on his own. He must rely on good passes or excellent offensive sets to get his touches.

When forced to iso (which comprises a tiny bit of his offensive output), he tends to turn the ball over with an 18% TO rate. Not to mention, he's not a great passer when the scoring opportunities disappear.

Trevon Brazile's draft projection

Draft Projection: Potential first-round pick (via Sports Illustrated).

NBA team fits: Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers. These teams' frontcourts are decent enough on their own, but could still use a guy like Brazile as a potential second or third option at the four.

Bleacher Report's mock draft from December of last year has him going No. 24 to the Hawks, where he could make a living off lobs from Trae Young.