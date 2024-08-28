Tulane basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

Tulane basketball had a disappointing end to their 2023-24 season. They finished 10th in the regular season of the American Athletic Conference, tying four other teams with the worst conference record (5-13). Following a second round exit from the AAC tournament, they failed to make the postseason and finished with an overall record of 14-17.

Entering the 2024-25 season, coach Ron Hunter has a massive job on his hands. The Green Wave hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 1995 and hasn't won the AAC regular season since 1992. He will look to improve the roster together with his staff in the offseason to turn things around.

Let's preview the Green Wave ahead of the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season.

Key games for Tulane basketball in the 2024-25 season

3. East Carolina Pirates

The Pirates are one of four opponents who the Green Wave will play twice in the upcoming season. The Pirates finished 8th in the AAC regular season with a 7-11 conference record.

Although they failed to make the postseason, they beat the Green Wave in their only meeting last year. Their two games in the 2024-25 season could determine the Green Wave's fortune.

2. Charlotte 49ers

The 49ers finished third in the AAC regular season with a 13-5 conference record, and one of those wins was a victory against the Green Wave.

Although they missed out on the postseason in 2023-24, the 49ers could pose a threat to the Green Wave's ambitions in 2024-25 during the regular season following the addition of some top talents.

1. UAB Blazers

The Blazers finished fourth in the AAC regular season with a 12-6 conference record. However, a surprise win in the AAC tournament earned them a spot in the March Madness for the second time in three years. They will look to continue their momentum in 2024-25, which could be an immense problem for the Green Wave.

Key players for the Tulane Green Wave in 2024-25

3. Michael Eley, G

Eley was one of the top guards for the Siena Saints in the 2023-24 season. In 19 games for the Saints, he averaged 13.3 PPG and 5.5 RPG, shooting .381 from the field, .267 from the 3-point range and .744 from the free-throw line.

Eley's strength lies in his all-around play, fulfilling his offensive and defensive roles to the best of his abilities. A player of his ability could boost the Green Wave's chances this year.

2. Rowan Brumbaugh, G

After redshirting the 2022-23 season, Brumbaugh moved to Georgetown the following year. He showed his skills there, averaging 8.3 PPG and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.0% from the 3-point range.

With Sion James headed to the Duke Blue Devils, the Green Wave will look to Brumbaugh to immensely enhance their offense in the 2024-25 season.

1. Lamariyon "Mari" Jordan, G

Jordan redshirted the 2023-24 season, then transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Green Wave this offseason. He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and was listed as the No. 84 recruit in the Class of 2023.

With a high school career spanning 111 games, Jordan averaged 15.9 PPG and 6.0 RPG, recording 234 assists and 134 steals. Should he rediscover that form, he could be a lethal guard for the Green Wave.

Predicting Tulane Green Wave's 2024-25 season

The Green Wave has an outside chance of producing a regular season that would help them make the postseason. Should they qualify for March Madness, they are unlikely to get past the first round given the stiff competition from top teams in other conferences.

