Utah Valley vs Seattle U Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 26 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Seattle U Redhawks will host the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Climate Pledge Arena in a Western Athletic Conference game on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines (9-10, 4-4) are coming off an 84-71 home win on Saturday against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Redhawks (11-8, 4-4) are coming off an 86-79 home win over the Grand Canyon Lopes on Saturday.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Utah Valley Wolverines +7.5 (-105) Over 139.5 (-115) +260 Seattle U Redhawks -7.5 (-115) Under 139.5 (-105) -320

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U head-to-head

This will be the 28th game between the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Seattle U Redhawks. The Wolverines are 14-13 so far and are riding a two-game winning streak after a 78-72 home win on Nov. 29, 2023.

Where to watch Utah Valley vs. Seattle U

This game is not going to be available on linear television. It will be available for streaming on the ESPN+ app.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U key injuries

Utah Valley

No injuries to report

Seattle U

No injuries to report

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U: Best picks and prediction

There is a pretty sizable difference in the defenses throughout the last few games. Utah Valley has allowed 75.0 points in their previous three games, while Seattle U gave up 82.3 points in their last four games.

The Wolverines have a strong player on their side: senior center Trevin Dorius. He is averaging 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals with 23.5 minutes per game.

Dorius has been shooting well, connecting on 54.5% of his attempts, including 50.0% in limited attempts from beyond the arc. With the ability to have a strong center player, the Wolverines should play well in this game.

Seattle U does not have the manpower to slow him down and should be able to dominate throughout the 40 minutes. All in all, go with the Utah Valley Wolverines to cover the spread on the road at even money for this game.

Pick: Utah Valley Wolverines -7.5 (+100)

