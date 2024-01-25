Utah vs Washington State Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

An exciting Pac-12 matchup is set for Wednesday night as the visiting Utah Utes and the Washington State Cougars square off on Friel Cout at Beasley Coliseum.

The Utes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) are on a two-game winning streak after an 80-77 home win over the Oregon Ducks on Sunday. The Cougars (13-6, 4-4) are coming off an 81-75 overtime road loss on Saturday against the California Golden Bears.

Also Read: Radford vs. UNC Asheville Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Utah vs. Washington State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Utah Utes +1.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-115) +105 Washington State Cougars -1.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-105) -125

Utah vs. Washington State Head-to-Head

These teams have played against one another 27 times, with the Utes winning 21 of the games. Utah won the previous three games and scored an 80-58 home victory on Dec. 29.

Where to watch Utah vs. Washington State

This game will air on the Pac-12 network, so you can watch it on linear television. It also will be available on a few streaming platforms as the game will be aired on FuboTV and Sling.

Utah vs. Washington State Key Injuries

Utah

Center Lawson Lovering: Ankle (Questionable)

Guard Rollie Worster: Leg (Questionable)

Guard Wilguens Exacte Jr.: Redshirt (OUT)

Washington State

Guard Dylan Darling: Back (OUT)

Guard Joseph Yesufu: Hip (OUT)

Utah vs. Washington State: Best Picks and Prediction

The Utah Utes are doing great and should be able to survive the injuries, even if Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering are forced to miss this game.

IN looking at how these offenses have done in the previous four games, the Utes are averaging 79.3 points per game while the Cougars are scoring 77.3 ppg.

The Washington State Cougars have to figure out how to get, stops and senior center Branden Carlson is expected to have a massive game. He is averaging 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.

There is a reason why the Utah Utes are 10-9 against the spread this year while the Washington State Cougars are less than ideal with an 8-11 mark. All in all, take the Utah Utes to cover the spread.

Pick: Utah Utes +1.5 (-110)

Also Read: Marquette vs. DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24