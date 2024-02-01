Virginia vs Notre Dame Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are heading to the John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday evening to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Fighting Irish (7-13, 2-7 ACC) are on a four-game losing streak after a 61-58 home loss on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles. The Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3) are on a four-game winning streak after a 69-52 road win against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Notre Dame Fighting Irish +12.5 (-105) Over 113.5 (-110) +600 Virginia Cavaliers -12.5 (-115) Under 113.5 (-110) -900

Notre Dame vs. Virginia head-to-head

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Virginia Cavaliers are battling it out for the 22nd time in program history and the Cavaliers are 17-4 in those games.

The most recent game was last season as they played in Virginia, where the Fighting Irish were able to pick up a 57-55 road win on Feb. 18, 2023.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

This Notre Dame vs. Virginia game will be on ESPN2. It is also available for streaming on Fubo, ESPN+ and YouTube TV.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia key injuries

Notre Dame

No injuries to report

Virginia

No injuries to report

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: Best picks and prediction

When looking at the records, this feels like a slam dunk, but these teams are similar in terms of their against the spread records heading into this game.

The defenses, as of late, show a bit of a difference, but it is close enough when looking at the spread. The Fighting Irish are giving up 66.4 points in their last five games, while the Cavaliers are allowing 57.0 points in their previous three games.

Rebounding is critical for a team to be successful, as Notre Dame is averaging 37.4 total rebounds per game while Virginia is grabbing 33.0 total rebounds per game heading into this matchup.

All in all, go with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish getting double-digit points on the road in this game to cover the spread.

Pick: Notre Dame Fighting Irish +12.5 (-105)

