Wake Forest vs Pittsburgh Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are heading to the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday evening to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in Atlantic Coast Conference action. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3 ACC) are coming off an 85-64 road loss on Jan. 22 against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers (12-8, 3-6) are looking to bounce back after a 72-68 road loss against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Wake Forest Demon Deacons +1.5 (EVEN) Over 144.5 (-115) +110 Pittsburgh Panthers -1.5 (-120) Under 144.5 (-105) -130

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh head-to-head

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Pittsburgh Panthers are unfamiliar with one another as they are battling for the 14th time. The Panthers have a slight advantage as they have a 7-6 record against the Demon Deacons.

Their last game happened on Jan. 25, 2023, when the Panthers picked up an 81-79 home win.

Where to watch Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh

This ACC matchup is going to be available to watch on both streaming and linear television. The game will be on the ACC Network on television while streaming on Fubo and YouTube TV.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh key injuries

Wake Forest

Guard Jao Ituka: Knee (OUT)

Pittsburgh

Forward Jorge Diaz Graham: Ankle (OUT)

Forward Papa Amadou Kante: Knee (OUT)

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: Best picks and prediction

When looking at the spread, we are essentially looking to pick a winner and the Demon Deacons have shown to be the better team. The Panthers are 3-5 outright in the last eight games, so they are struggling now.

The offenses lately show a difference throughout the previous five games, as Wake Forest is averaging 75.6 points per game while Pittsburgh is scoring 66.2 points per game in that span.

Looking at the shooting percentages up to this point, there is a big gap as the Demon Deacons are shooting 47.1% from the floor while the Panthers are shooting 43.0% from the field.

To take it a step further, the Demons are shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc and should be able to dominate shooting from the three-point line. All in all, go with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Pick: Wake Forest Demon Deacons +1.5 (+100)

