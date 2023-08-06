Watch: Angel Reese's Jamaican bikini TikTok goes viral, the LSU basketball star grooves on Rob49's latest track

Angel Reese is having the summer of her life. The 6-foot-3 forward has been on a roll since her title run with the LSU Tigers back in April. Not only that, but her growing popularity has brought in big-time companies, as Reese has been promoting all sorts of brands.

In her most-recent TikTok video, Reese wears a Jamaican flag bikini and can be seen jamming to Rob49's new track, 'Mama'.

In the midst of her huge NIL deals and influence all over social media, Reese somehow finds time to keep up with her followers. Recently, she posted a story about the "Barbie" movie as she took the time to finally watch the film. With her senior year yet to begin, Reese will be gearing up for her final season of college basketball soon.

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia pic.twitter.com/hq7GG17OPw LSU star Angel Reese going viral again after posting this TikTok video

Angel Reese's NIL deals are no different from that of big-time professional players

With over 2.4 million followers on her TikTok and the same amount following her on Instagram, most of her posts and videos tend to grab a lot of attention. Angel Reese hasn't even graduated from college, yet her popularity is like that of a celebrity. One of her recent tweets about the summer ending tells how fun and exciting this summer has been for the Bayou Barbie.

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel 🥺summer time went by soo fast!!! AUGUST BE GOOD TO ME! wow it’s already AUGUST!🥺summer time went by soo fast!!! AUGUST BE GOOD TO ME!

"wow it’s already AUGUST! 😭🥺summer time went by soo fast!!! AUGUST BE GOOD TO ME!", Reese tweeted.

Reese has been consistently promoting several brands. She has NIL deals with Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, ZOA energy drink, PlayStation, and more.

The 21-year-old has been updating her fans with all sorts of collaborations, on her social media handles. Looking at her Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, Reese has continued to stay active on all three platforms, despite her busy schedule.

LSU v Iowa

Angel Reese is the highest-valued NIL profile among women's college basketball. With about a $1.6 million valuation on her NIL profile, Reese is just getting started with her influence in women's basketball. Considering her influence, every one of her TikTok videos go viral in a short amount of time. It will be intriguing to see what surprises unfold as she enters her senior year.