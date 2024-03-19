Watch: Caitlin Clark & Co. share March Madness "adrenaline" as Iowa lands top spot in 2024 NCAA tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and her fellow senior teammates appeared on a YouTube video about what March means for them.

Clark, Kate Martin, Molly Davis and Gabbie Marshall shared their views on what it's like for the Hawkeyes at this time of the year. Guard Martin said one word that best describes stepping on the court in March is "adrenaline."

Clark, the all-time NCAA leading scorer encompassing all genders, said "excitement" while Marshall and Davis added "electric" into the mix.

When asked about fandom in March, the quartet said that it is "supportive," "insane," "chaos" and "wild."

The girls were in unison on Clark as the player the Hawkeyes would depend on when the game was on the line.

Martin ended the video by expressing the team's appreciation to the fans who supported Iowa this season.

The 85-second clip was posted on YouTube a day after the Hawkeyes were selected as one of the top four seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Iowa clinches No. 1 seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament title by winning over Nebraska in the final.

Iowa punched an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, after winning the Big Ten Tournament title over Nebraska, 94-89, in overtime. Clark came up with a double-double of 34 points and 12 assists to lead the Hawkeyes to a come-from-behind victory over the Cornhuskers.

The Selection Committee picked Iowa as the No. 1 seed for the Albany Regional 2 tournament. They will step into the court on March 23 against the winner of the Holy Cross-UT Martin clash for the No. 16 seed.

The Hawkeyes are bound to face LSU in the Elite Eight in a rematch of last year's final where the Angel Reese-led Tigers won, 102-85.

The other three top seeds were handed to South Carolina, Texas and USC. South Carolina was the No. 1 seed overall after sweeping all their 32 games in the regular season and the SEC Tournament.

Texas (30-4) and USC (26-5) were picked as the other top seeds in the regional tournament after dominating the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences, respectively.

Iowa must win six matches in the tournament to lift its first title in history and complete a happy ending for Clark, who will play for the WNBA after the NCAA Tournament ends.

