We all know Steph Curry as possibly the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. The 10x All-Star is averaging 26.8 points in his professional career. The early signs were shown back in 2008 when Curry was at Davidson with his NCAA Tournament spark against Gonzaga.

Steph Curry's delightful 40 against Gonzaga

Before shining in the pros, the four-time NBA champion was the Southern Conference Player of the Year. He averaged 25.9 points and shot a scorching 43.9 percent from beyond the arc in the 2007-08 season.

However, he did not get the spotlight he deserved playing for a mid-major team like Davidson.

It was on Mar. 21, 2008, in the Round of 64 where No. 10 seed Davidson faced No. 7 seed Gonzaga, who were led by three future NBA players (Jeremy Pargo, Robert Sacre and Austin Daye).

Curry was in red-hot form as he knocked eight 3-pointers to lead Davidson to a close 82-76 victory over Gonzaga. He gave the world glimpses of his quick release that 'The Baby Faced Assassin' is currently famous for in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture: Updated Standings

Steph Curry and the Warriors (36-32) remain 10th in the West, tied in the loss column with the Lakers (37-32). The Warriors would be ahead if they had the same record, as they hold a season series advantage over the Lakers with one game left between the teams.

The Warriors are four games behind seeds six to eight. They could target finishing in those places if they string together more wins, improving their shot at playoff qualification.

Steph Curry and Golden State will have to win consecutive knockout games on the road as the 10th seed to secure a playoff berth as the eighth seed.

