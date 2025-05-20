"Way more talented and skilled than Shaq": When LSU great Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf spoke on former teammate Stanley Roberts

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, a former Denver Nuggets standout, played college basketball at LSU with Shaquille O'Neal and Stanley Roberts. He was a sophomore in 1989 when Roberts and O'Neal arrived on campus.

Being there from the start, Abdul-Rauf had the opportunity to know the potential for success both basketball giants held. On the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson in February 2023, he shared stories from his LSU days with Shaq and Roberts.

"Stanley, by far, was way more talented and skillful than Shaq," Abdul-Rauf said (1:23). "Stanley could shoot it. He could shoot his free throws, and he could take you down.

"Now, he didn’t have the Shaq bringing it up whole court, but outside of that — and even Shaq admitted, Shaq said Stanley dominated nim."

Even though the top three first-round NBA picks eventually got to play on the same team, they were anything but a powerhouse in college basketball. In 1990, they made the NCAA Tournament but lost in the second round to Georgia Tech.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf explained that Roberts' main issue was his inconsistency and lack of discipline, which held him back from fulfilling his potential.

"I remember telling him one summer. I had tears in my eyes, man," Abdul-Rauf added. "I was talking to him because I knew him. I said, 'Stanley, man ... if you just work hard, be consistent ... man, you can write your ticket. You can name your price.'

"He looked at me. He said, 'Chris, man, I appreciate you, man.' But he ain't gonna listen.'"

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf recalled Shaq's powerful mindset early in career

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf acknowledged how Shaquille O'Neal possessed a remarkable determination and work ethic from the start of his career.

"What stood out to me more than anything during those days was that he played with a chip on his shoulder," Abdul-Rauf said, via Slamonline in 2011. "He always had something to prove. The way we all should approach the game.

"He was a mammoth of a player. But, sadly, I believe he also will be known for mostly being able to bulldoze his way into scoring."

O’Neal's LSU career was impressive, averaging 21.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game over three seasons. As a sophomore, he scored 774 points, which remains the seventh-most in a season by a Tiger.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, previously Chris Jackson, would play just one season with O'Neal before declaring for the 1990 NBA draft, where he was selected third by the Denver Nuggets.

