Shaquille O'Neal makes shocking confession on NBA draft rigging conspiracy theories amid Cooper Flagg drama

In the 1992 NBA draft, Shaquille O'Neal found himself selected No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Following recent conspiracy theories regarding the lottery, the Hall of Fame big man brought up an old story from when he was getting ready to enter the pros.

Ad

This year, the Dallas Mavericks made a historic leap to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Now, months removed from trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, they are primed to land a new franchise cornerstone in Cooper Flagg. Seeing that Dallas had just a 1.8% chance of the top pick, many have argued if the results were rigged.

During a recent interview with Ashley Nevel, Shaquille O'Neal added some fuel to the fire regarding these brash theories. Prior to being drafted, he said he spoke with then commissioner David Stern about what kind of weather he wanted to play in. After saying he wanted to be somewhere warm, the Magic just so happen to win the lottery.

Ad

Trending

"He pulled me to the side, you want to play where it's cold or where it's hot," O'Neal said. "I was like hot, he smiled and I smiled. Then a couple days later they have the draft thing."

"Orlando, Florida No. 1. I didn't think anything of it, but you hear a lot of these conspiracy theories."

Ad

Expand Tweet

(This is a developing story.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.