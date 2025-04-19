"We're nothing without you": Dan Hurley's wife Andrea honors UConn superfan in heartwarming documentary

The UConn Huskies, coached by Dan Hurley, were unable to uncork a national championship three-peat in the recently concluded 2024-2025 season. On March 23, they were defeated by the eventual national champions, Florida Gators, by a tight two-point loss, 77-75, in the second round of this year's national tournament.

Despite this, there are still many from the UConn faithful who hail the Huskies' men's basketball team as one of the best out there, including lifelong supporter Tom "Big Red" Emery. On Friday, Storrs Central on YouTube uploaded the much-awaited documentary on Emery and his love for the Connecticut-based school.

In one instance, an interaction was seen between Emery and Hurley's wife, Andrea, as they saw each other during a game of the Huskies. Andrea Hurley then immediately did not mince words of praise on Big Red for his support of her husband and the whole team overall.

"I love this guy. ... What's UConn without Big Red? Nothing. We're nothing without you. Nothing," she said. (5:44)

Big Red then replied resoundingly about the impact that the Hurleys have made in his well-beloved life.

"Hey, let me tell you something. Her family has put me through more emotion than I've ever had in my entire life. No, I'm serious, Andrea. You don't know. ... That's what they keep telling me. That's what they keep telling me." (5:45)

The positive impact Big Red has made on the program is undeniable, as he has been rooting for the school overall for decades now. With the support of Big Red and many of the Huskies faithful, the team churned out an overall record of 24-11 and 14-6 during Big East conference play this year.

Andrea Hurley says Big Red is one of the most integral pieces to the UConn Huskies

Later on in the documentary about Tom "Big Red" Emery, Andrea Hurley detailed how much importance the beloved fan serves to the whole UConn Huskies program as a beacon for inspiration and support.

"He's one of the most important pieces to our program," Andrea Hurley said. "If he's not in his seat, there's a piece of our heart is not on that court because it's like it's an aura he gives to the arena. He goes to games because that's how much his heart holds love for UConn like he loves to love something that much is crazy. It's just, it's unbelievable."(6:00)

The Huskies are now looking to reclaim national title glory in the 2025-2026 season with a slew of transferees and new recruits. They will be vying for their third national championship in the last five years under the tutelage of Dan Hurley.

