"We're paying $181 million for LeBron James and his son": Colin Cowherd makes case for $4.7M NIL-valued Bronny James joining Lakers in 2024 NBA Draft

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd discussed the possibility of Bronny James teaming up with his father, LeBron, for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024–25 NBA season.

Cowherd reacted to a piece by NBA reporter Shams Charania which said teams are considering Bronny James, whose NIL value is pegged at $4.7 million as per On3.com, as an NBA-caliber defender.

He pointed out that it's fine that the Lakers would pick him up as the 55th overall pick in this year's draft, as the son of LeBron James fits the roles of a wing defender and a shooter.

"I have no problem if the Lakers said alright we'll draft you 55th pick. It's about a million dollars a year. We just signed LeBron to a $180 million contract. So we'll paying a $181 million for LeBron James and his son," Cowherd said.

"I'm okay with it. Also the Lakers need defenders, wing defenders and shooters and he's getting better as a shooter," he said on his program "The Herd."

Colin Cowherd lists Bronny James' positive traits

Cowherd also discussed Bronny's upside, which could lure teams to pick him in the draft.

He believes the eldest son of the four-time NBA MVP is smart and hardworking. Cowherd also pointed out that Bronny will get better in terms of his physical condition as time progresses.

He recalled his talk with UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who attempted to entice the former five-star recruit to play for the Bruins, about Bronny's advantage in the impending draft.

Cronin said the 6-foot-4 guard is far more advanced than his peers because LeBron taught him how to play the game.

"The big advantage of your parent was a good player is you've been taught of the game. It's a huge advantage when you grow up around that. Because not only Bronny talks to his dad and his youngest friends are other players. You're so far advanced and you didn't even know," Cronin said.

Cowherd also emphasized how bad this year's draft class is, as he sees only two or three good players that could have long NBA careers barring any injury.

He also sees the possibility of no US collegiate star being picked in the Top 10 of the draft, which speaks about how the basketball culture in America is quickly fading.

