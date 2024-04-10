Is Bronny James an NBA-caliber player? Scouting LeBron James' eldest son's strengths and weaknesses

Heading into the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny James has become one of the more interesting names of the class. Despite having an underwhelming college season, the son of LeBron James plans to work out for teams and gauge his stock.

It's worth noting that Bronny had far from a normal college season. Over the summer, he suffered cardiac arrest at practice that delayed his debut on the court.

Bronny ended up playing in 25 games for USC, where he'd average 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Following the news of him declaring for the draft, endless debates have ensued about if he's ready for the pro level.

Before this season, Bronny James was projected to be a lottery pick. After a few months, he dropped to being a second-round selection or even going undrafted.

Is Bronny James an NBA caliber prospect?

While he has some qualitites that could translate to the next level, many would agree Bronny James isn't ready for the NBA. Seeing how things unfolded for him this year, he might be better off returning to college for at least another season.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Bronny is a smaller guard. However, his long wingspan and impressive athleticism can help mask his lack of size. Along with these attributes, Bronny has a high basketball IQ. His feel for the game helped him a lot at USC, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

One thing holding Bronny James back from being a legitimate NBA prospect is his shooting. At USC, he shot just 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc. It's evident that Bronny is going to be a complementary piece at that next level. That said, his IQ and defensive abilities will only keep him on the floor so long. In the end, he'll need to become at least an average outside shooter.

In a recent breakdown for The Ringer, Kevin O'Connor asked an NBA GM about Bronny. He stated that even with the help of LeBron James, he risks getting lost in a pool of prospects at this point in time.

“Bronny is nowhere near ready,” an NBA general manager told The Ringer. “He should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he’s playing with his dad.”

The LA Lakers star does play a factor with Bronny's draft fate. LeBron has made it clear he wants to play with his son in the pros. Knowing this, a team could take a chance on the guard prospect in hopes of luring the 20-time All-Star.

There are a lot of things to like about Bronny James' game, but his shortcomings can't be overlooked. He has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NBA, but could benefit from more time at a lower level to round out his game.