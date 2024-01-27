What is Amazon Prime's "The Money Game"? What we know about the LSU-set NIL docuseries

Propelled into the national spotlight, Angel Reese and her fellow LSU athletes have become college sports sensations over the last year thanks to their star power and outpour of talent on the biggest stages.

The impact of LSU's athletes like Reese, quarterback Jayden Daniels and gymnast Olivia Dunne in the current NIL era will be highlighted for sports fans in a new Prime Video docuseries called "The Money Game."

What is Amazon Prime's "The Money Game"?

Axios reports that LSU's new docuseries, "The Money Game," will give an inside look at the 2023-2024 athletics season, featuring Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, 2023 women's national champion Angel Reese, star gymnast Olivia Dunne, basketball phenom Flau'jae Johnson and day-to-day operations of LSU athletics.

The docuseries provides a front-row seat as the NCAA reaches a historic inflection point regarding NIL rights for student-athletes. Since being codified as official NCAA policy in 2021, NIL has created millionaire college athletes, shifted recruiting dynamics and provided new income opportunities to non-revenue sports competitors based largely on their social media followings.

Following LSU's top players, coaches and administrators in real time, The Money Game will show how they navigate the changing landscape and the new opportunities these reforms bring.

Details on the upcoming docuseries remain scarce as Amazon has not announced a release date or number of episodes.

Former LSU star Shaquille O'Neal's production company Jersey Legends behind "The Money Game"

Given Shaquille O'Neal's association with LSU, his production company, Jersey Legends, was initially rumored to be involved with The Money Game's production. However, it was soon clarified that Jersey Legends, alongside Campfire Studios and Axios Media, will indeed produce the docuseries.

Campfire Studios executives include Ross Dinerstein, Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard. The Axios Media team comprises Erica Winograd, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz. Jersey Legends is led by Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Smeeton and Michael Parris.

The Money Game is directed by Drea Cooper. Brendan Daw is also an executive producer alongside Cooper.

Though more details have not yet been announced, fans, especially supporters of LSU, where O'Neal played college basketball, will eagerly anticipate the launch of this docuseries.

