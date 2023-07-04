Bad news came down for Bob Baffert on Monday when Churchill Downs announced it would extend the suspension of the legendary horse trainer beyond 2024.

Baffet is one of the most controversial figures in the sport, and his absence and presence at the races loom large. He has won every achievement a horse trainer could and has amassed a fortune throughout his career. Baffert began as a jockey but quickly switched to trainer once he realized he wouldn't make the stringent weight requirements to be a high-end jockey.

148th Preakness Stakes

Bob Baffert's net worth is $30 million. His horses have won over $300 million over the years. As a horse trainer, pay is earned based on a percentage of the winnings.

How many Triple Crown races has Bob Baffert won?

Bob Baffert has trained horses who have won 16 Triple Crown races. His horses have won six Kentucky Derby, seven Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes.

To win the Triple Crown, a horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and Belmont in the same year. Baffert has trained two horses who have accomplished the remarkable feat: American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

Bob Baffert graduated from Arizona and has been a Wildcats basketball fan for many decades. He even named a huge "Midnight Lute" after former Arizona coach Lute Olson.

Bob Baffert entered the Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2009.

Churchill Downs extended the suspension of Bob Baffert through 2024. The legendary racetrack suspended Baffert in 2021 following a post-race failed drug test on horse Medina Spirit, who Baffert trained.

Although Baffert denied the allegations that the failed drug test could be from the hay laced with human urine that Medina Spirit could have consumed, he later came forward with information on a skin ointment that was used on the horse called Otomax, which contained the illegal substance betamethasone.

There is no indication Churchill Downs has plans to lift the suspension.

Bob Baffert and his wife, Jill, have five children: Taylor, Bode, Canyon, Forest and Savannah.

