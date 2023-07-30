Bronny James has become a global superstar in his own right, putting in the work to go from being an unfancied prospect to a four-star recruit. Some people simply know him because he's LeBron's eldest son and he also happens to play basketball.

In his talk show, 'The Shop', LeBron even admitted that he regrets naming Bronny after himself due to the pressure that comes with being named after a legend and being his son.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that. Like, when I was younger I didn’t have a dad. So my whole deal was, when I have a kid, not only is he going to be a junior, I’m gonna do everything that this man didn’t do.”

Bronny's real name is LeBron Raymone "Bronny" James Jr. LeBron also revealed that Bronny James basically chose that name for himself instead of the other way around.

“I asked him, What you want to do with this? You want to get to the pros? He said, ‘Yeah’. I asked him why. He said ‘Cos I want to make a name for myself’.'"

Bronny attended the exclusive Sierra Canyon School before committing to USC (University of Southern California). Bronny has two siblings, Bryce Maximus who's a basketball prospect at Campbell Hall and Zuri, a younger sister.

Shocking news broke at the beginning of the week that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during team practice. Instantly it spread like a wildfire on social media withbfans all across the world panicking to understand the reality of the situation.

ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith made a sobering argument about LeBron's future and Bronny Jame's cardiac arrest.

"Let me say this: god forbid something worse had happened to Bronny James. I just want to take a moment to say, 'Y'all do know that LeBron James' career would have ended, right? Y'all do know that, right?'

Smith explained more on the situation by giving an analogy from Michael Jordan's past where he returned to the basketball world following a tragic incident to his father.

Bronny James coming back to the CBB arena has become a hot topic of discussion

The 911 phone call that summoned an ambulance to USC when Bronny collapsed has been leaked to TMZ.

The unidentified man made a frantic call after the incident asking for an ambulance as soon as possible.

"Listen … listen to me," a man tells an operator. "Get an ambulance here now.

The operator's response was short and precise.

"All right, sir, we're going to send help," the operator responded. "Don't hang up, sir, don't hang up."

Reggie Lewis was a big star in the 1990s for the Boston Celtics of the NBA. He first collapsed during a game with the Hornets and it was not recommended that he continue playing.

He continued playing, collapsed and died during a training session at Brandeis.

Lewis' cause of death was attributed to a defect in the heart's structure, commonly known as Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It is said to be the most common cause of death among young, fit athletes.

Whether or not Bronny James will be back hooping soon enough is down to more than just luck, but James will need shovels of it.