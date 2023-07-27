After Bronny James’ incident, tragic story of Celtics player’s demise from cardiac arrest resurfaces on Reddit

LeBron James' son Bronny James' tragic incident that saw him suffer a cardiac arrest brought back memories of Reggie Lewis' unfortunate demise for Boston Celtics fans. Exactly 30 years ago, on July 27th, 2023, Lewis suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice at Brandeis University in Waltham.

At the site of his passing, two officers tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation but failed to save the Celtics star. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy caused Lewis' death. It's a structural heart defect and is a common cause of death among young athletes.

The Reddit community remembered Lewis on his death anniversary with a throwback video on the tribute the Celtics paid him by retiring his No. 35 jersey. Here's the clip:

Reggie Lewis was 27 years old when he passed. The Celtics added him to bolster the depth around their aging core of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish with their 22nd overall selection in the 1987 draft. Lewis took time to find his feet in the league but was an All-Star before his sudden demise.

Lewis was hitting his peak after averaging a career-high 20.8 points in the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons. His best production came during the 1992 playoffs. The 6'7" forward averaged 28.0 ppg and 4.8 rpg, shooting 52.8% across 10 games.

Reggie Lewis had collapsed on the court in his final NBA game. It was during Game 1 of the Celtics' 1993 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Charlotte Hornets. Lewis was diagnosed with focal cardiomyopathy first, a disease that can cause irregular heartbeat and heart failure.

Lewis was told his condition was career-ending. He sought a second opinion from Dr. Gilbert Mudge, who diagnosed the Celtics star with a neurocardiogenic syncope. Despite Dr. Mudge not clearing Lewis to resume practice, the latter began his workouts for the following season. However, it, unfortunately, led to his sudden demise.

Reggie Lewis was among the only two players to have their jersey retired by the Celtics, despite his lack of championship success with the franchise.

Bronny James is stable but his condition and recovery period isn't disclosed

The James family has demanded respect and privacy regarding Bronny James' situation. One of their spokespeople revealed Bronny is stable following suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. However, information regarding his condition and the cause of the cardiac arrest hasn't been disclosed.

James' Family spokesperson on Bronny James' situation

The USC medical staff gave timely treatment to Bronny James on campus and rushed him to the hospital for further evaluation. Bronny's recovery period seems unclear, with little to no information regarding his situation.

