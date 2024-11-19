What happened to Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Me'arah? Exploring incident from Miami vs Florida women’s game

Florida Gators guard and Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Me'arah O'Neal suffered an early setback on Saturday while playing against the Miami Hurricanes. Just eight minutes into the first quarter, she went down after taking an elbow to her face. O’Neal battled to secure the post against the Hurricanes’ Natalija Marshall, when the Miami player accidentally hit her face in pursuit of boxing out.

While O’Neal tried to brush off the stagger initially, she slowly took the floor, holding her face in pain. The game clock was stopped to evaluate the play as Florida’s medical staff surrounded the fallen guard. Marshall was called for an intentional foul, giving two free throws to the orange and blue. However, Natalija Marshall’s basket, which occurred seconds after the foul, was not revoked.

Trending

Me'arah O'Neal was immediately taken out of the contest, having played under three minutes and going scoreless. The free throws were attempted by guard Jeriah Warren, who sank both.

Expand Tweet

The Hurricanes, who were already leading the contest 7-2 when the injury occurred, dominated the contest thereafter. Miami never let Florida come close to erasing the deficit, as they led by at least three points throughout the final buzzer (83-73).

Florida Gators' suffer their first loss of the season

Alongside Me'arah O'Neal’s exit, Kelly Rae Finley had to make adjustments throughout the contest, resulting in the program’s lowest-scoring total this season.

While their 73 points came on near 50% shooting, it is lower than their average of 96 points throughout the first three contests. They defeated Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M and Chicago State with an average margin of over 40 points. With that, the Saturday outing brings them closer to their last season roster, which posted 74.7 points per contest.

Me'arah O'Neal's production now drops down to 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on 50.0% shooting this season. The freshman is coming off scoring 18 points and eight rebounds on over 65% shooting in Florida’s dominant 104-35 win against the Chicago State Cougars on Wednesday.

Currently, there is no update on Shaquille O'Neal's daughter. Coach Kelly Rae Finley will aim to have the freshman back in the starting lineup when they play the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here