When can college basketball coaches reach out directly to 2025 recruits? Examining the impact on Carmelo's son Kiyan Anthony, and more

College basketball is pretty strict when it comes to the process of recruitment and the conduct of any coach from the elite programs. Everyone would like to get a jump on the new talent coming through high school every year, thus forcing the NCAA to step in.

The class of 2025 is already on the radar of every coach and it features several recognizable names. Different sports have different recruitment dates and the ones most closely watched are in men's basketball falling on June 15 and September 1.

The June 15 ruling stipulates that a men's basketball student-athlete can only be contacted from June 15 after their sophomore year. The other exception is September 1 of their junior year in high school.

Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony is considered a top-70 prospect in the nation and top-20 in the class of 2025. He has already started to receive offers from notable college basketball teams.

Another 2025 prospect already getting offers is Bryce James, LeBron's son, a four-star recruit considered a top-40 prospect already.

Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James headline a talented class and have already started receiving offers from elite college basketball programs. Bryce has an offer from Duquesne University and Kiyan has one from Syracuse.

There are ties that will help these programs nab the talented duo. Keith Dambrot, the Duquesne coach, was also LeBron James' coach at St. Vincent's-St. Mary's High School. This history could sway the younger James towards Pittsburgh.

Kiyan Anthony received an offer from Syracuse, his father's alma mater where Carmelo is the legend who won them their only national championship. In addition, Kiyan has a pre-existing relationship with current head coach Adrian Autry.

The offers haven't ended there for Kiyan as he has also been contacted by Manhattan, Indiana, Illinois, UMass and Memphis. There are signs suggesting Kiyan will join Syracuse after he visited and declared himself delighted with the family atmosphere there.

"Syracuse is a big one for me because of my dad. He set the foundation over there so I won't go wrong if I went there. My options are really open, though, since I'm only a sophomore."

We will see whether he decides to commit to Syracuse in time.

