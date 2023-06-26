Where did the Thompson twins play college basketball? A sneak peek into the lives of this iconic duo making history in the NBA world

Amen and Ausar Thompson, popularly known as the Thompson twins, were the talk of the town on draft night, their phenomenal story eclipsing even that of No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. The twins were the No. 4 and No. 5 picks ahead of a host of talented players.

The Thompson twins' lives have more or less been shaped towards the moment Adam Silver declared that Amen, the older sibling by one minute, dressed in all white, had been picked by the Houston Rockets.

A few minutes later, twin brother Ausar, dressed in all black, was being picked fifth by the Detroit Pistons. While projections had both as lottery picks, not many expected them to be selected that high.

The twins took an unusual route to the NBA and did not attend any college to do it. In fact, the brothers forego their final year of high school to join a professional league, Overtime Elite.

Overtime Elite @OvertimeElite The Thompson Twins have had an incredible journey… so let’s go back to where it all started The Thompson Twins have had an incredible journey… so let’s go back to where it all started ⏪ https://t.co/RFWNcmwqgj

The Thompson twins and their basketball journey

Not only are both the Thompson twins' middle names 'XLNC' pronounced 'Excellence,' they were homeschooled in the sixth and seventh grades so that they could focus on basketball.

The Thompson brothers come from an athletically gifted family with several relatives having sports backgrounds. Their elder brother, Troy Thompson Jr., was a college basketball, while their uncle Mark Thompson competed for Jamaica in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

At age seven, their father, Troy, had already begun instructing them on the fundamentals of basketball.

Amen Thompson at the 2023 NBA Draft

The Thompson family moved to Florida so the twins could enroll at Pine Crest School to advance their basketball education. They enlisted a year early and became instant starters.

The twins were inseparable and shared the Broward County Class 5A-1A Player of the Year award. The question of which one is better has never been answered conclusively.

Amen and Ausrar Thompson in the Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite (OTE) is a basketball league just entering its third year. It recruits 16-20-year-olds and prepares them for entry into professional basketball. That was the Thompson twins' next stop, and they completely dominated it.

Before they joined the league, many colleges wanted the Thompson twins for their basketball programs. Amen and Ausar received offers from Alabama, Arizona and Kansas. However, they opted against attending their final year in high school to join OTE.

Amen played for Team OTE in his first year in the league and finished runners-up to his brother's team, Team Elite. Amen averaged 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists against Ausar's 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Ausar Thompson at the 2023 NBA Draft

The following year, Ausar was named team captain of City Reapers, and his first draft pick was his brother, Amen. They won the league title, sweeping the YNG Dreamerz 3-0 in the final.

Again, their statistics were pretty similar, with Amen averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 assists. Ausar won the OTE MVP award averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Houston Rockets chose Amen as the No. 4 pick, while Ausar was selected as the No. 5 pick by the Detroit Pistons, making this the first time the identical twins will be separated.

Poll : 0 votes